In response to the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions, Orion S.A., a global specialty chemicals company, has commenced the construction of its advanced battery materials plant in Texas. This facility is strategically positioned to become the exclusive producer of acetylene-based conductive additives for lithium-ion batteries in the United States.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Orion’s CEO, Corning Painter, shared his insights, stating, “Orion is already the sole producer of acetylene-based conductive additives in Europe. Our plant in La Porte will be a pivotal step towards strengthening the regional supply of conductive additives in the rapidly growing US battery market.”

The acetylene-based conductive additive developed by Orion enhances the electrical conductivity of lithium-ion batteries, which are widely used in electric vehicles. The production process involves turning acetylene gas into a powder form. Adding this powder to the batteries improves their performance by increasing electrical conductivity and extending the battery’s life.

This additive also plays a crucial role in high-voltage cables, essential for transmitting electricity from renewable sources like wind and solar farms. The use of acetylene-based additives is a significant technological advancement because it not only boosts the efficiency and longevity of batteries but also contributes to a more sustainable energy landscape by reducing the carbon footprint associated with battery production. The neighboring site provides this acetylene supply, Equistar Chemicals LP, a subsidiary of LyondellBasell.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Kim Foley, LyondellBasell’s Executive Vice President of Global Olefins and Polyolefins, Refining, and Supply Chain, emphasized their shared vision with Orion by stating, “At LYB, we see electrification as a crucial part of our plan to reduce carbon emissions across our industries. By supporting the production of key battery components, we’re contributing to solutions for a better tomorrow.”

Modeled after its successful counterpart in Berre-l’Étang, southern France, the La Porte plant is swiftly advancing. Critical equipment procurement and off-site fabrication are already in progress, with operations expected to start by the second quarter of 2025.