Mondi Group, a global leader in packaging and paper, has marked a significant expansion in its operations with the recent completion of the acquisition of the Hinton Pulp mill in Alberta, Canada. This strategic move signifies Mondi’s entry into the Canadian market and underlines its commitment to growth through investment in modernization, sustainability, and facility expansion.

The Hinton Pulp mill, previously owned by West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd, is set to undergo substantial improvements to enhance productivity and product quality. Mondi has announced plans to invest in the mill’s modernization, including installing cutting-edge technology and machinery to boost efficiency and competitiveness.

In line with Mondi’s sustainability goals, the acquisition is accompanied by a pledge to enhance the mill’s environmental performance. The company’s sustainability strategy focuses on circular-driven solutions, empowering people, and taking action on climate change. Mondi’s efforts will include reducing waste to landfill, improving energy efficiency, and sourcing fiber responsibly. “Invest in Canada was proud to support Mondi’s investment decision with market information, connections to government and industry stakeholders, guidance on policy programming to support their sustainable expansion plan, and organizing their ground visits in Canada.” – Laurel Broten, CEO of Invest in Canada.

The Hinton Pulp mill is poised for a significant expansion. Mondi intends to invest approximately $432 million, primarily in a new kraft paper machine with an annual production capacity of 200,000 tons. This expansion is anticipated to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and will integrate the mill’s operations with Mondi’s network of paper bag plants in the Americas.

Mondi’s investment in the Hinton Pulp mill will create new job opportunities and foster partnerships with local stakeholders. The company’s approach to stakeholder engagement involves meetings facilitated by an independent third party to understand local issues and needs, ensuring that the mill’s operations positively impact the surrounding communities.

As Mondi continues to strengthen its position in the global market, the modernization and expansion of the Hinton Pulp mill are set to play a crucial role in supporting the company’s growth and sustainability objectives.