Sustainability Scorecard: DuPont’s Data-Driven Progress

Recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers for diversity and a top company for women. (Credit: Dupont)

DuPont has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing significant progress toward its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals. Led by Executive Chairman and CEO Ed Breen, DuPont’s commitment to sustainability permeates every facet of its operations, from innovative product development to community engagement.

“At DuPont, sustainability is integral to our strategy, embedded in every aspect of our business,” stated Ed Breen. “As a global innovation leader, we’re dedicated to developing products and solutions that promote cleaner water, energy-efficient buildings, electric vehicles, and advanced computing.”

The 2030 Sustainability Goals are structured around three core areas: Innovate for Good, Protect People and the Planet, and Empower People to Thrive. The report highlights notable achievements from 2023 within each category:

Innovate for Good:

Received seven R&D 100 and Edison Awards for innovative products with performance impact and sustainability benefits.

Recognized as Best ESG Partner by Samsung Electronics.

Received eight additional Supplier of the Year awards from semiconductor customers for achievements in innovation and sustainability.

Commercialized 25 products redesigned to avoid or eliminate the use of a Substance of Concern (SoC).

Invested in over 30 R&D projects to phase out SoC in targeted products and applications.

Protect People and the Planet:

58% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from the 2019 baseline.

39% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services and the end-of-life management of sold products, compared to the 2020 baseline.

Through a collective impact investment in Water Equity Fund IV, DuPont is poised to provide water and/or sanitation access to five million people over the next seven years.

Achieving zero unrecovered plastic releases of 0.5 kg or greater to the environment, demonstrating its commitment to preventing plastic loss through Operation Clean Sweep® Blue.

Achieving its safest year on record for employees and contractors, with over 80% of its manufacturing sites reporting zero injuries, emphasizing the company’s dedication to ensuring a safe working environment.

Empower People to Thrive:

Recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers for diversity and a top company for women.

Named a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN.

Funded over 880 community projects with more than 580 nonprofit partners across 57 countries.

Increased supplier diversity spend to 9% of total U.S. spend.

Named to The Forefront 25: Top Corporations for Minority Businesses.

Achieved significant gains on overall Diversity, Equity & Inclusion score (+4 percentage points to 78%) on the company’s annual IMPACT employee survey.

82% of employees reported an inclusive environment at DuPont.

Through notable achievements in innovation, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility, DuPont is at the forefront of sustainable practices. By adhering to stringent standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, DuPont ensures transparency and accountability.