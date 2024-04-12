Sterilis Solutions, a company at the forefront of on-site medical waste treatment, has joined forces with Polycarbin, a front-runner in circular economy solutions for laboratory plastics. This strategic alliance aims to redefine sustainability in laboratory waste management by leveraging innovative technologies and eco-friendly approaches.

Innovating Sustainable Waste Solutions

The revolutionary Remediator technology is at the core of Sterilis Solutions’ offering, a cutting-edge system designed to transform regulated medical waste (RMW) into a non-hazardous, unidentifiable material within approximately 60 minutes. This mission-driven technology underscores the company’s commitment to providing environmentally responsible solutions for on-site waste management, reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional waste disposal methods.

By treating regulated medical waste on-site, labs can significantly decrease their reliance on external waste processing facilities, reducing transportation emissions and contributing to a greener planet.

Advancing the Circular Economy for Lab Plastics

Polycarbin stands out for its pioneering role in establishing the only circular economy model for laboratory consumables. The company’s approach to managing lab plastic waste involves a comprehensive stewardship program that repurposes rigid plastic streams into new lab products. Through this innovative recycling and remanufacturing process, Polycarbin dramatically lowers the environmental impact of scientific research.

A Strategic Partnership for Sustainability

Andy Marshall, CEO of Sterilis Solutions, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: “Through our collaboration with Polycarbin, we’re extending our commitment to sustainability. Together, we’re not just treating waste; we’re transforming it into a valuable resource for labs.”

Echoing this sentiment, Noah Pyles, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Polycarbin, highlighted their goals: “Partnering with Sterilis aligns with our goal of diverting as much single-use plastic waste from landfills and incinerators as possible. Our customers will now have a more comprehensive service offering further reducing their carbon impact.”

The partnership between Sterilis Solutions and Polycarbin introduces a synergistic approach to laboratory waste management and a decarbonized supply chain in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and clinical diagnostics sectors. Sterilis customers now have access to a closed-loop supply chain for their waste, while Polycarbin’s clientele benefits from enhanced recycling options for challenging materials, aligning with their sustainability objectives. Together, the companies are setting a new standard for sustainable lab operations by enabling laboratory plastic consumables to undergo both sterilization and circularization. Their joint efforts address waste management challenges and pave the way for reducing operational costs and enhancing environmental stewardship in the scientific community.