Smithfield Foods has released its 22nd annual sustainability impact report, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainable food production and detailing both achievements in meeting sustainability goals and renewed commitments for the future.

Resilience and Advancements

Despite facing significant challenges within the industry throughout 2023, Smithfield Foods has remained steadfast and made considerable strides on its sustainability journey. Stewart Leeth, the Chief Sustainability Officer, emphasized, “We have a clear path forward that builds momentum on our 22-year commitment of being good stewards, doing good work and producing good food.”

The report highlights notable successes in animal care, with Smithfield’s farm operations achieving high-performance scores from internal and third-party audits. In a significant push towards creating sustainable energy, the company completed a $150 million renewable natural gas (RNG) project, making it the largest of its kind. This initiative is central to the company’s strategy to install biogas systems on 90% of finishing farms for U.S. companies and contract locations by 2030.

Smithfield has shown a strong dedication to reducing its environmental impact. Notable efforts include reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with animal feed by over 100,000 tons since 2010 and decreasing production-weighted solid waste to landfills. The company’s bakery upcycling program also plays a critical role in diverting food waste from landfills. It underscores its commitment to reducing food loss and waste through improved inventory management and product handling practices.

Community Engagement and Diversity Initiatives

The company’s community engagement efforts were robust in 2023, with over 30 million protein servings donated to various programs and considerable contributions made in cash and in-kind. Diversity and engagement also remained a priority, with substantial spending in partnerships with minority-owned businesses and continuous support for contract farmers transitioning to more sustainable practices.

Enhancements in Food Safety and Health Standards

Regarding food safety, Smithfield’s facilities maintained a stellar record with zero product recalls in 2023. The company is also advancing its commitment to health and wellness through initiatives to increase transparency of food nutrition and reduce added sugars and sodium in its product lines.

Smithfield Foods, a leader in publicly reporting its sustainability efforts since 2001, continues to align its sustainability program with global standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the IFRS Foundation’s SASB Standards, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.