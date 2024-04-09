In Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Patricia Aguilera, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, and Carolina Mejía, the Mayor of the National District, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that delineates plans to bolster energy efficiency, promote conservation efforts, and facilitate the integration of renewable energy technologies into public and municipal infrastructures. With a budget of $550,000, technical support will come from a team from two laboratories affiliated with the US Department of Energy – the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Patricia Aguilera stated, “This memorandum of understanding is a sign of our continued collaboration with the Dominican Republic and a concrete example of our commitment to protecting our planet.” He further noted the memorandum’s aim to help the Dominican Republic “reduce its greenhouse gas emissions footprint and make great strides toward energy security and independence.”

Mayor Mejía expressed, “This agreement reflects our firm commitment to sustainability, environmental protection, and the resilience of our city to those ends. We are building a greener city that is committed to the future of the next generations and that ensures the well-being of our people.” The partnership with USAID is expected to introduce innovative energy solutions to the city’s municipal buildings, steering them towards a more efficient and sustainable energy system.

The technical initiatives are scheduled to commence in April 2024 and will continue until 2026. Beyond offering technical solutions for energy efficiency and the use of renewable energies in municipal structures, the project will aim at bolstering the capacity of the municipality, local university researchers, and technical personnel from various public sectors.

Max Puig, the executive vice president of the National Council for Climate Change and Clean Development Mechanism, mentioned that this memorandum “is part of the initiative to Accelerate the Energy Transition, a cooperation agreement led by the United States and in which the Dominican Republic is one of the 4 pilot countries.” He also emphasized the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the municipal level, aligning with the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitments of the country.

The agreement further reflects the city’s dedication towards enacting measures aligned with Presidential Decree 128-23, which calls for the adoption of energy efficiency practices in public buildings.

Since 2022, USAID has supported the Dominican Republic’s efforts to transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy system. The agency recently provided $3 million in support to the Private Finance Advisory Network, which offers business advisory services aimed at preparing small and medium-sized enterprises for investment opportunities.