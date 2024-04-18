Reworld™: Covanta’s Next Milestone in Sustainability

Covanta, a leading waste-to-energy provider, announces a significant shift in its focus towards sustainability with the introduction of Reworld™. Over the past two years, Covanta has invested in transforming itself into a sustainable waste solutions company, expanding its reach and prioritizing customer experience.

“Our transformation into Reworld™ is an authentic declaration of the impactful strides we have made in sustainability and a commitment to reimagine the future of waste management. For example, Reworld™’s net GHG benefits are equivalent to half of the entire installed utility-scale solar capacity in the US,” said Azeez Mohammed, President and CEO of Reworld™.

Reworld™ represents a move towards a more sustainable future in waste management, offering a range of innovative solutions to address complex waste challenges. The company, led by Azeez Mohammed, emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, citing significant GHG benefits equivalent to half of the US’s utility-scale solar capacity.

With substantial investments exceeding one billion dollars, the company provides carbon-negative waste solutions to help customers achieve net-zero goals. These solutions, including ReDirect360, ReDrop, ReKiln, ReMove, and ReCredit, aim to empower customers while minimizing environmental impact.

“As Reworld™, we are poised to create a more sustainable world for our customers, communities, and the planet; our efforts mark the start of an exciting journey towards comprehensive, carbon-negative solutions. We are not just a solution, but the solution to the world’s waste crisis,” added Mohammed.

Reworld™’s strategic evolution focuses on redefining waste management partnerships, emphasizing the conversion of waste into valuable resources through advanced technology. The company’s dedication to innovation and customer service underscores its commitment to sustainability.

Continuing its tradition of excellence, Reworld™ ensures seamless operations for its customers, with plans to launch a new customer portal for enhanced efficiency and communication.