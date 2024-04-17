Revolution, a leader in sustainable loop solutions, announced the release of their Dailygood Bags this week, setting a new standard for eco-friendly trash bags suitable for everyday use. These trash bags, consisting of up to 97% post-consumer recycled plastic resin (PCR), offer a sustainable alternative to traditional options, significantly reducing environmental impacts.

The typical American family generates approximately 18 pounds of trash daily, contributing to the staggering 100 billion virgin plastic bags in landfills annually. Revolution’s Dailygood Bags utilize PCR from U.S. farms and other domestic locations, creating durable, commercial-strength bags tailored for residential use.

The Environmental Impact: A Significant Reduction

Switching to Dailygood Bags eliminates the need for virgin plastic, providing an easy, impactful way for consumers to support environmental health with each bag. These bags are crafted to hold up to 90 pounds, featuring a convenient drawstring closure for easy handling and fit on standard trash cans.

Sean Whiteley, CEO of Revolution, highlighted the company’s dedication to environmental stewardship by noting that global enterprises have used their PCR trash bags for more than ten years. He expressed pride in now providing these high-performance, sustainable solutions directly to consumers.

A Vertically Integrated Recycling Process

Produced entirely in the United States at Revolution’s facilities, Dailygood Bags are backed by third-party certification from SCS Global Services, ensuring the quality and sustainability of the materials used. A Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) has proven that the bags significantly lower environmental impacts in several key areas compared to non-recycled alternatives.

The proprietary Sustainable Loop business model integrates the collection, recycling, and production processes, allowing Revolution to manage the entire lifecycle of the plastic effectively. This ensures the quality of the PCR used and the overall environmental integrity of the Dailygood Bags.

Revolution’s innovative approach to recycling and sustainable product development exemplifies how businesses can actively participate in reducing environmental impact while offering practical solutions to consumers. Dailygood Bags are available now on their website and Amazon, with subscription options and bundled purchases, making sustainable choices more accessible than ever.