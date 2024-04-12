Restoring Florida’s Redfish with Coastal Conservation

Coastal Conservation Association Florida (CCA Florida) is teaming up with the Duke Energy Mariculture Center and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to reverse the declining redfish population along Florida’s West Coast. Their joint efforts will restock the waters of Bay County with 50 slot-sized redfish and herald the commencement of the 2024 Redfish Film Fest.

Redfish, also known as red drum (Sciaenops ocellatus), are vital to Florida’s coastal ecosystems and conservation efforts. They play a crucial role in the aquatic food chain, maintaining balance by feeding on various organisms and contributing to oxygen circulation in coastal waters. However, declining populations due to habitat loss and water quality issues have prompted proactive conservation measures.

Over the past years, the redfish population has faced significant challenges, primarily water quality issues and habitat loss. To address these concerns, CCA Florida and its partners have adopted a proactive approach involving habitat restoration, water quality improvement initiatives, and strategic restocking efforts to rejuvenate one of Florida’s most prized inshore fish species, the redfish.

Brian Gorski, Executive Director of CCA Florida, emphasized the importance of these restocking efforts, stating, “Every redfish released brings us another step closer to repopulating one of Florida’s most iconic fisheries.” Gorski expressed pride in the partnership’s dedication to conserving and safeguarding Florida’s marine resources along the West Coast.

The release of 50 hatchery-reared adult redfish, ranging from 18 to 27 inches in length, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to revitalize the redfish population. Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida’s state president, highlighted the longstanding partnership between Duke Energy, FWC, and CCA Florida, emphasizing the collective impact on preserving the state’s natural resources.

The collaboration between CCA Florida, Duke Energy, and FWC has yielded substantial results over the past five years. With FWC’s support, nearly 450,000 redfish and spotted seatrout have been released along Florida’s East and West Coasts, enriching recreational fishing opportunities and contributing to the conservation of these vital species.

Roger Young, Executive Director of FWC, reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting collaborative restocking initiatives, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the sustainability of Florida’s redfish population for the benefit of present and future generations.