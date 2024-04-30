Pantalones Organic Tequila, a 1% For the Planet member, has expanded its commitment to environmental sustainability within the spirits industry by partnering with the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting oceans, waves, and beaches globally for four decades. This collaboration marks a significant step in Pantalones’ eco-friendly initiatives, emphasizing community involvement and innovative practices.

Pantalones and the Surfrider Foundation will host a series of collaborative beach cleanups across various locations, including the East and West Coasts and the Gulf of Mexico, with events mobilizing both employees and local communities in efforts to preserve marine and coastal ecosystems.

Furthering its environmental efforts, Pantalones has embraced innovative solutions in its packaging and shipping processes, including its partnership with INOArmor. This pioneering firm utilizes natural silkworm cocoons to produce durable, reusable eco-mailers from compostable materials, lessening the significant impact of traditional packaging on ocean pollution and landfill waste.

The brand’s sustainability practices extend to its logistics, where it collaborates with Green Loop to utilize BIOPALL pallets for shipping. These pallets comprise 35% upcycled agave fibers and 65% Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood, ensuring that wood production is managed sustainably. This approach reduces waste from the tequila manufacturing process, while also lessening the environmental impact of traditional wood logging, supporting a circular economy model.

Persia Tatar, Chief Marketing Officer of Pantalones Organic Tequila, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to environmental stewardship, stating, “We believe doing good is part of the fun. We’re honored to be joining forces with 1% For The Planet partner the Surfrider Foundation to further our sustainability efforts. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to protecting our planet’s resources while doing our part within the spirits industry for continuous improvement. We’re thrilled to use INOArmor packaging for our eco-mailers and partner with Green Loop on their agave upcycling solutions. Together, we aim to raise awareness and drive impactful initiatives that have a positive impact on the environment.”