Origin Materials, the premier carbon-negative materials company, has announced a groundbreaking development in sustainable production with the successful conversion of wood residue feedstock into sustainable intermediates at Origin 1, their inaugural commercial-scale plant. Wood residue feedstock refers to the organic material left over from forestry operations, wood processing, and timber manufacturing that can be used as raw material or fuel for further processing. This residue includes a variety of by-products such as wood chips, shavings, sawdust, bark, and other scraps that are not utilized in the primary production of lumber, paper, and other wood-based products.

This innovation diversifies the range of feedstocks used in production and reinforces Origin’s commitment to driving the transition towards sustainable materials.

What Exactly are Sustainable Intermediates?

“Sustainable intermediates” are materials or substances derived from environmentally friendly and resource-efficient processes used as foundational inputs in the manufacturing of final products. These intermediates are considered sustainable because their production aims to minimize adverse environmental impacts, ensuring that natural resources are used responsibly and that the ecological balance is maintained or enhanced.

In manufacturing and industrial processes, sustainable intermediates can come from various sources, including but not limited to biomass (such as wood residues or agricultural byproducts), recycled materials, and other renewable resources. Compared to traditional methods, the processes used to create these intermediates are designed to reduce energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and minimize waste production.

From Wood Residue to Sustainable Intermediates

John Bissell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Origin Materials shared insights into the transition from utilizing corn starch-based production to embracing locally sourced wood residues, including wood chips, shavings, and sawdust, from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) controlled sources. This shift not only showcases the company’s adaptability but also its dedication to sustainable practices. The resulting sustainable intermediates, which include CMF, HTC, oils, and extractives, can potentially replace petroleum in producing various products ranging from apparel to high-performance polymers.

The successful conversion of wood residues into valuable intermediates marks several important milestones for Origin Materials. Notably, it demonstrates the efficiency and effectiveness of the commercial-production scale wood mill and handling system and the reaction system’s capacity to produce high-quality intermediates. These achievements are critical for scaling up the biomass conversion technology and provide valuable data for future enhancements and production campaigns.

Engaging the Market: Origin’s Mission and Future Plans

Bissell highlighted the enthusiasm and engagement of customers with Origin’s technology, underscoring the potential for creating sustainable and performance-advantaged products. The successful operation of the Origin 1 plant in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, verifies the technology’s scalability and ability to support market development activities. Looking ahead, Origin Materials remains focused on scaling its biomass conversion technology in alignment with its mission to facilitate the global transition to sustainable materials.