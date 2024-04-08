The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced significant progress in advancing the state’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. On Monday, April 1, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved over eight million dollars in federal funds for three private partners to construct 13 charging stations along Oklahoma interstates.

These charging stations, strategically located within 50 miles of preexisting or planned sites in designated corridors and one-mile driving distance of an exit, will each be equipped with at least four charging ports capable of simultaneous 150kW or higher charging. Additionally, they will offer 24/7/365 accessibility and broadband or cellular capability.

Federal Support for EV Charging Stations

The latest investment by the General Services Administration (GSA) into EV infrastructure and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) underscores the availability of federal funding for infrastructure projects aimed at increasing the availability of charging stations across the United States.

The GSA’s $25 million investment under the Inflation Reduction Act aims to expand the federal government’s EV charging network. This funding will facilitate the installation of 782 charging ports across 33 federal buildings in 21 states, advancing the transition of the federal fleet towards zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) as part of broader targets set by the federal government, including the acquisition of 100% ZEVs by 2035 and light-duty ZEVs by 2027.

Highlights of the Infrastructure Expansion

The contracts for building these stations were awarded to Love’s Travel Stops, Francis Energy LLC, and Tesla Inc., who will collectively provide seven million dollars in private funding match. In this private-public partnership, the private partners will design, build, operate, and maintain the charging stations.

Jared Schwennesen, ODOT’s Multi-Modal Division Engineer, highlighted the significance of this initiative in addressing range anxiety among electric vehicle owners. “Range anxiety is a real concern for electric vehicle owners here in Oklahoma and nationwide,” Schwennesen stated. “We believe this will be a major step toward cutting down on that anxiety and providing a reliable charging network across Oklahoma.”

Once completed, these 13 stations will finalize the EV charging corridors on I-35, I-40, and I-44 in Oklahoma, facilitating seamless travel for electric vehicle drivers across the state. The charging stations are slated to open in 2025, marking a significant milestone in Oklahoma’s efforts to support the growing electric vehicle market and promote sustainable transportation solutions.