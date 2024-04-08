Northeastern University’s renowned Snell Library, situated within the bustling campus of Boston, marked a significant stride towards sustainability on April 2, 2024. During a ceremony attended by stakeholders from across the campus, Dean of the Library Dan Cohen officially initiated the recently activated solar power system.

“Libraries have long been associated with light, as places that light up our world. Today, the Northeastern University Library continues this tradition by holding resources and expert staff members that shine light on learning and research,” Dean of the Library Dan Cohen said at the event. “So it’s nice that today we are able to make this association between the library and light literal in addition to metaphorical. We’re thrilled that Snell Library can capture and distribute light in a different way, and that this light will help our campus and our environment.”

The installation of the panels was a collaborative effort spearheaded by Northeastern’s Planning, Real Estate, and Facilities (PREF) Division in partnership with Ameresco, the Climate Justice and Sustainability Hub, NU Trades, and other key players. Overcoming logistical challenges such as limited roof space, the project was meticulously planned to ensure seamless integration with the campus’s electrical grid.

The panels are expected to provide 157.8kWp DC of power to Snell Library, significantly reducing its reliance on conventional energy sources. With an estimated annual saving of 13,600 kilowatt hours, solar panels contribute to cost efficiency and make a tangible environmental impact.

Mike Petrucci, PREF’s Senior Capital Projects Manager, highlighted the complexities faced during the installation process, emphasizing the need for strategic planning and coordination. Jacob Glickel, Director of Sustainability Operations at PREF, outlined the broader implications of incorporating solar panels into campus infrastructure, emphasizing their role in Northeastern’s broader sustainability goals.

Beyond the installation of solar panels, Northeastern is committed to a multifaceted approach to decarbonization, focusing on generating electricity, increasing building efficiency, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.