Nopetro Renewables, a prominent developer of renewable natural gas (RNG) projects throughout North America, has begun constructing a new landfill gas to RNG facility in Indian River County, Florida. This initiative marks the first of its kind in the region.

The Vero Beach Nopetro Eco District, with an investment of $40 million, is poised to produce approximately 3 million gallons of RNG annually. This output is expected to mitigate 30,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions, an environmental impact comparable to removing 4,300 passenger vehicles from the roads. The project represents the biggest investment in Indian River County over the last three years and promises to create over 40 local jobs during its construction and operational phases.

A Vision for Sustainable Development

Jorge Herrera, CEO of Nopetro Energy, highlighted the facility’s role in propelling Florida toward a sustainable future. By converting waste into a valuable energy resource, the Vero Beach Nopetro Eco District embodies Nopetro’s commitment to innovative and sustainable energy solutions.

The facility will refine landfill gas, derived from the decomposition of organic waste, into pipeline-ready RNG. This cleaner alternative fuel will significantly reduce emissions for buses and trucks, improving air quality for the local community. The plant is anticipated to supply up to 80% of the natural gas demand in Indian River County, significantly reducing reliance on fossil-based natural gas.

Indian River County Commission Chair Susan Adams praised the project, saying, “This facility is innovation at work, merging economic benefits and environmental benefits into one project.”

Strategic Partnerships

To bring this ambitious project to fruition, Nopetro Renewables has partnered with Mead & Hunt, a firm with extensive experience in designing and constructing renewable energy facilities. Doug Tholo, Energy Project Developer at Mead & Hunt, stated, “Bringing our experience as industry leaders in landfill gas-to-energy projects, and with several Florida offices, we are making a positive impact on the local environment by reducing greenhouse gases. As with all of our projects, safety is our priority.”

Expanding the Renewable Gas Network

Beyond this project, Nopetro operates 15 renewable gas fueling stations across Florida and has plans for further expansion. These facilities convert RNG to compressed natural gas (CNG), fueling regional transit and fleet operations. Nopetro supplies CNG for the entire Central Florida transit system in partnership with the Central Florida Transit Authority, ensuring that 100% of its natural gas feedstock originates from renewable sources.