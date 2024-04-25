NextCycle Washington Champions Waste Reduction Initiatives

Washington State is intensifying its efforts to tackling waste and enhancing sustainability via the NextCycle Washington business accelerator program. Supported by the Washington Department of Ecology, the Washington Recycling Market Development Center, and the US Environmental Protection Agency, this initiative rallies entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and small businesses to redirect waste from landfills and advocate for recycling and reuse.

Selected through a rigorous process from a statewide pool of applicants, 13 teams are embarking on a transformative six-month endeavor. With access to personalized support from consulting to technical assistance, these teams are primed to refine their concepts, cultivate partnerships, and compete for monetary awards during an impactful pitch showcase event.

Peter Lyon, head of Ecology’s Solid Waste Management program, emphasizes the critical need for innovation in waste management, stating, “Washington’s recycling rate has slipped while the amount of waste we produce per person keeps growing. We need innovation and fresh ideas to improve recycling and reduce waste – and the NextCycle Washington program is helping us find those new approaches.”

The 2024 NextCycle teams

Revino (Newberg, Ore.): Introducing a reusable wine bottle system, Revino aims to reduce CO2 emissions associated with single-use glass bottles.

NaturallyContained (Seattle): Introducing compostable coco fiber packaging, NaturallyContained aims to reduce landfill waste and encourage material reuse in Washington's gardening industry.

Making a Difference Foundation (Tacoma): Supporting farmers of color and combating food waste, this foundation seeks to renovate a space to expand the capacity for distributing culturally relevant crops to those in need.

Furniture Repair Bank (Seattle): Transitioning into a standalone non-profit, Furniture Repair Bank focuses on refurbishing furniture to prevent it from ending up in landfills, thus reducing carbon emissions.

Biomass Controls, PBC (Woodstock, Conn.): Seeking to establish a facility in Washington for processing sustainable diapers, Biomass Controls endeavors to reduce diaper waste in landfills and mitigate methane emissions.

Corumat, Inc. (Yakima): Proposing the Big Green Loop®, Corumat envisions a circular packaging ecosystem that recycles compostable materials and food waste into new compostable packaging, thus reducing landfill waste and carbon footprint.

Re-Use Consulting (Bellingham): Creating a network of Reuse Innovation Centers, this firm strives to redistribute materials and prevent waste, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Atlan LLC (White Salmon): Back to Life Biochar & Soil Regeneration Services aims to upscale its biochar soil amendment and compost business, diverting more food waste from landfills and reducing CO2 emissions.

Electra Network, LLC (Bellingham): Electra plans to streamline the end-of-life management of solar panels through a product registry, promoting efficient reuse and recycling to minimize landfill contributions.

Reclaim Project Recovery (Spokane): Through the Fiddy Club, Reclaim Project Recovery endeavors to provide employment opportunities, divert materials from landfills, and foster rehabilitation in local communities.

Remakery (Tacoma): Piloting a micro-recycling program for hard-to-recycle plastics, Remakery aims to divert plastics from landfills and promote community engagement in recycling efforts.

Revolve Solar (Seattle): Scaling up secondhand solar panel-powered carports production, Revolve Solar seeks to increase clean energy availability and divert materials from landfills.

Scaling up secondhand solar panel-powered carports production, Revolve Solar seeks to increase clean energy availability and divert materials from landfills. Tribal Solid Waste Advisory Network (TSWAN) (Tekoa): Establishing a recycling system in rural tribal communities, TSWAN endeavors to boost recycling rates, create jobs, and preserve ecosystems.

About NextCycle Washington

The Program Governance of NextCycle Washington involves a diverse group of external experts and individuals with lived experience from various sectors, including industry, local governments, and communities. This governance structure aims to co-design and evaluate the program, ensuring alignment with its strategies and tactics generated through a collaborative process. The governance team includes leads, members, and liaisons who contribute to program evaluation, convening co-design processes, and assisting with the nomination of projects for support and funding.

The Co-Design Process for NextCycle Washington involves a collaborative approach to designing initiatives with community involvement. It prioritizes relationships, shared power, and participatory methods. It includes six steps that iterate and repeat, aiming to integrate community perspectives and address specific priority areas such as lowering barriers, improving communication accessibility, and sharing power with marginalized communities. Co-Designers represent diverse backgrounds and organizations, contributing to a holistic and inclusive design process tailored to Washington State’s needs.

What is the Pitch Cycle?

The Pitch Showcase marks the apex of NextCycle’s programming. Following months of rigorous business and technical exploration, mentoring, and strategic planning, teams will present a condensed summary of their projects in a brief 5-minute business pitch format. An audience comprising approximately 200 professionals from diverse sectors, including business, recycling, reuse, government, non-profit, and investment, will gather to gain insights into project descriptions, funding strategies, anticipated impacts, and opportunities for investment and support. Additionally, teams will interact with a panel of judges as they vie for monetary prizes. Preparations for the 2024 Pitch Showcase are currently underway.