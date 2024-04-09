New Rise Renewables is excited to announce the opening of its new facility dedicated to producing renewable, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and diesel. This development marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to advancing eco-friendly fuel solutions.

Features and Capabilities

The facility is constructed with the latest advancements in technology, equipped with a 16-car heated rail spur, over 5 million gallons of tankage, and comprehensive systems for co-generation, off-gas energy recovery, water recovery, hydrotreating, hydrogen reforming, feedstock pretreatment, and wastewater treatment. Designed to produce 3,200 barrels per day of renewable drop-in diesel that adheres to all ASTM D975 fuel specifications, the plant utilizes renewable triglyceride feedstocks such as corn, soy, and sunflower oils. These feedstocks meet the Federal Renewable Fuels Standard and enable the production of renewable SAF using the same infrastructure.

Fully permitted and licensed in the State of Nevada and Story County, the facility aligns with Federal Renewable Fuels Standards and supports fuel qualification under various state Low Carbon Fuels Standard Programs, including those in California, Oregon, and Washington. New Rise Renewables is poised to begin SAF production in the summer of 2024, aiming to contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector.

The Strategic Importance of Renewable Diesel

Renewable diesel represents a transformative fuel option for companies seeking to minimize their greenhouse gas emissions without compromising performance or reliability. As a sustainable alternative made from vegetable oils, renewable diesel boasts a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional diesel. Its compatibility as a drop-in replacement for conventional diesel engines eliminates the need for modifications, offering a straightforward solution for companies to enhance their environmental stewardship.

With higher cetane numbers and cleaner-burning properties, renewable diesel reduces emissions and extends shelf life, offering a viable and long-term fuel option. The transition to renewable diesel enables businesses to meet regulatory requirements, bolster their sustainability credentials, and positively impact the environment.

A Closer Look at the Facility’s Infrastructure

Strategically situated within the Reno-Tahoe Industrial Complex (TRIC), the largest industrial complex in the United States, the facility’s location and infrastructure are critical to its operational excellence and impact. The array of state-of-the-art features underscores New Rise Renewables’ dedication to innovation and sustainability in fuel production.

Randy Soule, CEO of New Rise Renewables, and business partners Bill Jones and Albert Mack share a collective enthusiasm for leading the charge toward cleaner aviation fuels. Their vision for New Rise Renewables is to be a catalyst for sustainable practices in the aviation industry, driving innovation and fostering a greener future for air travel.