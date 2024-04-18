Nestlé Purina and Cargill Partner to Advance Regenerative Agriculture Practices

In a significant move towards sustainability, Nestlé Purina, a leading pet care company, has announced a strategic partnership with Cargill, a prominent player in the agricultural industry. This collaboration aims to drive the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices within the corn and soy supply chains, ultimately reducing the carbon footprint associated with Purina’s dry pet food products across North America.

The partnership, expected to cover more than 200,000 acres of farmland in the Midwest, is poised to make substantial strides in environmental conservation. By implementing regenerative agriculture techniques, such as cover cropping, no/low tillage, crop rotation, nutrient management, and soil erosion control, both companies are committed to enhancing soil health and mitigating carbon emissions.

Stewart Derechin, Vice President of Global Partner Leadership at Cargill, emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership, stating, “Our vision is to make regenerative agriculture commonplace across the industry.” He further elaborated on the significance of collaborations with partners like Nestlé Purina in fostering sustainability while bolstering farm productivity and resilience.

John Foster, Global Category Leader for Cereals & Grains at Nestlé, reiterated the company’s commitment to responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship, stating, “We care about making quality pet food with responsibly sourced ingredients.” He highlighted the shared value created for farmers, pet owners, and the planet through initiatives like supporting farmers’ transition to regenerative agricultural practices.

Purina’s Commitment to Sustainability

Nestlé Purina PetCare is at the forefront of sustainability in the pet food industry, with a comprehensive approach that encompasses climate action, packaging innovation, water conservation, and support for farming communities. By 2030, Purina aims to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by half, aligning with Nestlé’s overarching goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. This ambitious target is bolstered by their commitment to sustainable packaging, with a plan to ensure 95% of their plastic packaging is recyclable by 2025. Purina’s dedication to environmental stewardship extends to water conservation efforts in their production facilities and a pledge to promote sustainable practices across 50,000 acres of farmland.

The company’s journey is powered by renewable energy, with over 80% of the electricity for their operations sourced from renewable options. This strategic focus on sustainability reflects their understanding of the critical role businesses play in combating climate change and preserving natural resources.

Cargill’s Path to Sustainable Leadership

Cargill’s 2023 ESG report highlights a 10.97% reduction in greenhouse emissions, a $78 million investment in sustainability projects, and the restoration of significant volumes of water. In tandem with these environmental milestones, Cargill has made remarkable progress in social responsibility, delivering over 870,000 farmer trainings, providing robust community support, and distributing millions of meals globally. Their dedication to diversity is also noteworthy, with women’s representation in leadership roles climbing to 34.8%.

The company’s regenerative agriculture programs, particularly Cargill RegenConnect, equip farmers with the tools and resources needed to adopt more sustainable practices. These initiatives are designed to lower carbon emissions, enhance water quality, increase crop resilience, and improve farmer productivity. Since 2020, Cargill has positively influenced 880,000 acres of North American farmland, reflecting their ambition to normalize regenerative agriculture worldwide. This approach aligns with their goal of creating sustainable food systems and strengthening farmer communities.

The collaboration between Nestlé Purina and Cargill marks a significant advancement in sustainable agriculture, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts in effecting substantial changes within supply chains. The initiative is projected to slash the carbon footprint of Purina’s grain supply from Cargill by up to 40% over the next three years.