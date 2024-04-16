According to the Department of Energy, the dual pressures of rising energy costs and escalating climate concerns necessitate innovative solutions in material science that offer multifunctional benefits. In response, NanoTech Materials, Inc., a leader in climate-resilient materials, has announced its expansion into a 42,545-square-foot facility in the greater Houston area. This strategic move enables NanoTech to significantly boost its production capacity, potentially covering over 55 million square feet annually with its acclaimed Cool Roof Coat.

The official opening of the new site was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Katy, Texas, attended by key figures from Partners Real Estate, alongside NanoTech’s customers, investors, community stakeholders, and other prominent Houston business leaders.

Building on a Foundation of Innovation and Growth

Housed initially within Halliburton Labs at Halliburton’s global headquarters, NanoTech outgrew its initial space after three years. The new facility quadruples the production floor area and doubles the office space to support an expanded scope in research and development, production, and customer engagement initiatives. Dale Winger, Managing Director at Halliburton Labs, expressed enthusiasm for the move, saying, “Halliburton Labs has cultivated a unique ecosystem that enables innovative startups, such as NanoTech Materials, to use their time and capital efficiently while establishing market traction and scale operations. We are excited for NanoTech’s momentum as it propels to the next growth stage.”

NanoTech’s innovative Integrated Climate Protection technology imbues standard building materials with exceptional heat-control properties, significantly reducing the energy required for cooling and associated carbon emissions. The company’s portfolio includes heat-rejecting roof coatings, fireproofing paint for wildfire protection, and specialized ceramics for industrial heat containment.

Commitment to Sustainability and Community Impact

Mike Francis, Co-founder and CEO of NanoTech, pointed out that moving to the new facility in Katy goes beyond mere physical expansion, stating, “At NanoTech, we’re not just creating advanced materials; we’re scaling technology that enhances energy efficiency, reduces CO2 emissions, and offers fireproofing solutions to safeguard lives and infrastructure. Our journey from a small two-car garage to this cutting-edge facility isn’t just about NanoTech; it’s a testament to the growing Houston innovation ecosystem, facilitating the growth of businesses like ours.”