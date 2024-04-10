LI-COR Environmental Acquires Onset to Enhance Climate Change and Food Security Monitoring

LI-COR Environmental, known for its role in greenhouse gas measurements, has announced the acquisition of Onset, the proprietor of the HOBO brand. This acquisition marks a significant expansion in LI-COR’s offerings, now encompassing advanced sensor networks, data acquisition systems, and cloud-based monitoring solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in climate change understanding and food security management.

Expanding Greenhouse Gas Measurement Capabilities

With the support of Battery Ventures, a global investment firm, LI-COR Environmental is set to enhance its portfolio by integrating Onset’s cutting-edge environmental monitoring technologies. This strategic move aims to broaden the scope of greenhouse gas measurement solutions, catering to broader applications critical for addressing climate change.

“We are excited to add diverse and complementary products from Onset to the LI-COR portfolio,” remarked Jesse Feldman, General Partner at Battery Ventures. “We look forward to seeing the impact of this acquisition on climate change solutions and to the continued success of LI-COR in the environmental monitoring space.”

Strengthening Environmental Monitoring Through Acquisition

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Massachusetts, Onset has been at the forefront of environmental monitoring. Its HOBO and InTemp data loggers garner international acclaim. These devices facilitate various monitoring tasks across multiple fields, such as agricultural research, green building performance assessment, renewable energy system optimization, and temperature control.

“LI-COR solutions measure greenhouse gases in real time for emissions monitoring, agriculture, and environmental protection to provide answers about climate change,” stated Tom Reslewic, CEO of LI-COR. “Historically the work of researchers, greenhouse gas measurements have become interesting for companies around the world who need to understand their emissions or validate their ability to sequester carbon. The addition of Onset to LI-COR Environmental will help us meet this growing need, not only for measuring greenhouse gases, but also for more comprehensive environmental monitoring.”