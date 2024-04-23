Lhyfe Launches Green Hydrogen Marketplace to Accelerate Decarbonization

With approximately 10 partners already enlisted during the initial deployment phase, the Marketplace is primed for rapid expansion in the forthcoming months (Credit: Lhyfe)

Lhyfe has announced the launch of the first Green Hydrogen Marketplace, hosted on its online portal, Lhyfe Heroes. This initiative represents a significant step forward in the global effort to decarbonize industries and transportation sectors.

The Green Hydrogen Marketplace provides a digital platform for buying and selling green-certified hydrogen with ease and accessibility. Users can access the platform anytime, anywhere, facilitating swift transactions and fostering collaboration among stakeholders in the green hydrogen ecosystem through just a few clicks.

Lhyfe’s Commitment to Green Hydrogen

Since its inception, Lhyfe has been committed to driving decarbonization through innovations such as the world’s first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant directly linked to a wind farm in 2021. Green hydrogen is increasingly recognized as a crucial component in the decarbonization toolkit for industry and transportation. However, traditional tools have predominantly governed the industry, hindering progress. Recognizing the potential of digitalization, Lhyfe embarked on developing the Heroes digital platform in 2022, laying the groundwork for the Green Hydrogen Marketplace launched today.

The Marketplace aims to streamline transactions between producers and consumers, enhancing accessibility to clean hydrogen. Key features include expanded regional coverage through a network of green-certified production sites across Europe, a growing array of supply sources to meet escalating demand, and production optimization to ensure efficient utilization of resources.

All hydrogen available on the Marketplace is rigorously vetted and guaranteed green by Lhyfe’s experts, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. While initially catering to players with their transport solutions, the Marketplace is poised for broader accessibility to all hydrogen buyers, including fuel stations and logistics centers, shortly.

New Green Hydrogen Marketplace

Interested parties can register on the platform to initiate their account creation process, with commercial terms negotiated privately between buyers and sellers. The initial version of the platform is offered free of charge, further incentivizing participation.

With around ten partners onboarded during the initial deployment phase, the Marketplace is poised for exponential growth in the coming months. Antoine Hamon, Director of Operations at Lhyfe, shared, “We first developed this tool internally to boost our own efficiency and optimize our multi-site management, and then we offered it to other players in the sector. In just a few clicks, on a single map, we can see the different supply points and useful information for choosing the date and source. This saves time for both buyers and sellers. This marketplace opens up new opportunities for us to optimize our production sites and give our customers greater guarantees in terms of the availability of green hydrogen.”

Matthieu Guesné, Founder and CEO of Lhyfe, stated, “The Heroes platform then enabled many players in the mobility sector to gain a better understanding of this sector and to structure their projects, and today we are very proud to be launching the first Green Hydrogen Marketplace. In the industry, we are all convinced that it is by joining forces to offer an increasingly abundant supply that we will accelerate the transition to green hydrogen. The Marketplace is a new step in accelerating our decarbonization.”