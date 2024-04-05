Kimberly-Clark, Huggies Nurturing Futures and Reducing Waste

Kimberly-Clark has once again distinguished itself by being placed on the World’s Most Ethical Companies list for 2024. Awarded by Ethisphere, this inclusion marks the company’s sixth consecutive year of recognition and its ninth overall.

Ethical Recognition: A Legacy of Leadership

Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark, expressed pride in the recognition, stating, “At Kimberly-Clark, we’re committed to making a positive impact through the products we make, the workplaces we create, and the communities we serve. We’re honored to be recognized once again by Ethisphere. The continued recognition reflects our commitment to doing business the right way as we fulfill our purpose of Better Care for a Better World.”

This sentiment echoes the company’s ongoing efforts to uphold high standards of ethics, compliance, and governance, which Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair, Erica Salmon Byrne, highlighted as setting a standard for corporate citizenship and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.

Huggies: Supporting Mothers, Babies and the Environment

In tandem with the Ethisphere recognition, Kimberly-Clark has also announced new initiatives through its Huggies brand, underlining its commitment to community support and environmental sustainability. In collaboration with Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit organization, Huggies is helping to support new mothers and babies. This initiative seeks to combat the rising maternal mortality rate and address a critical need for diapers in poverty-stricken states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. With a significant grant from the Kimberly-Clark Foundation, the partnership will extend the reach of Baby2Baby’s efforts with The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), distributing an additional 10,000 Maternal Health and Newborn Supply kits across ten states. These kits include essential items such as diapers, wipes, and postpartum pads, alongside educational resources to support the health and comfort of mother and child.

Huggies also recently initiated a pioneering pilot program with select Bright Horizons child care centers in Boston, MA, focusing on offsetting the environmental impact of used diapers and wipes. This Waste-to-Energy program converts diaper waste into electricity, heat, or fuel, potentially diverting thousands of pounds of trash from landfills. The initiative reflects Huggies’ passion for innovative solutions that serve consumers and communities and contribute to a more sustainable environment. Managed by Covanta, the Waste-to-Energy technology offsets the use of fossil fuels. It reduces carbon emissions and methane generation from landfill waste, underlining Kimberly-Clark’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship. Upon successful pilot completion, Huggies and Bright Horizons hope to roll out the pilot to other cities around the U.S.