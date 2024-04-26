ICC Wales Spearheads Social Legacy and Sustainability Partnerships

The recent collaborations with the venue highlight the sector's potential, impacting the lives of local communities today and influencing future generations globally. (Credit: ICC Wales LinkedIn)

ICC Wales, a prominent venue in Newport, has taken a significant step towards enhancing its social legacy efforts and sustainability initiatives through partnerships with leading charities. By teaming up with FareShare Cymru and Event Cycle, ICC Wales is pioneering innovative approaches to address food waste and promote community welfare.

Collaboration with FareShare

The collaboration with FareShare Cymru marks a milestone as ICC Wales becomes the first venue to partner with the charity. FareShare Cymru is dedicated to supporting 170 organizations across Wales that tackle the root causes of hunger, aiming for sustainable solutions rather than temporary relief. Over the years, FareShare Cymru has provided sustenance to millions, emphasizing the importance of addressing food insecurity as a critical societal issue.

In line with its commitment to combat food waste, ICC Wales will donate surplus food from its events to FareShare Cymru. Additionally, the venue has established a donation point in its atrium, encouraging locals, delegates, and organizers to contribute non-perishable goods.

ICC Wales’ Partnership with Event Cycle

Event Cycle is a charity that repurposes items left behind by delegates or event organizers into donations for community projects. This collaboration promotes a more circular economy within the sector, aligning with the venue’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Recent recipients of these donations include St. Vincent, an international Christian voluntary organization addressing poverty and disadvantage, and the YMCA’s Cardiff Young Carers Project, which supports young individuals with caregiving responsibilities.

Words from ICC Stakeholders

Bounds emphasized the venue’s dedication to innovative and sustainable practices. She highlighted the positive response to the new food donation point, underscoring the collective effort to mitigate food waste while addressing food poverty in Wales and emphasizing the transformative potential of events, demonstrating their capacity to effect meaningful change beyond business realms.

“We are committed to working with our event partners to eliminate waste wherever possible throughout their time here and when they pack away at the end of their events. The introduction of Event Cycle will help our clients focus on the type and amount of waste generated, and whatever remains will find its way into the circular economy,” said Fitzroy Hutchinson, ICC Wales Energy and Sustainability Manager.

Hutchinson cited the success of past collaborations, such as the SQLBits Data Platform Conference, as evidence of the positive outcomes achievable through a proactive partnership with Event Cycle. He emphasized the venue’s dedication to waste elimination and sustainability throughout event operations. The integration of Event Cycle enables clients to proactively engage in waste reduction efforts, contributing to a more sustainable event ecosystem.

The recent collaborations with the venue highlight the sector’s potential, impacting the lives of local communities today and influencing future generations globally. These initiatives resonate with insights from ICC Wales’ report “Event Power: A Force For Good,” which explores the extensive contributions of events in contemporary society.