How Keilhauer is Pioneering Carbon Neutrality in Furniture Design

Keilhauer, a prominent North American furniture manufacturer, has released its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR). This comprehensive document aims to foster greater transparency with customers and the community by providing insight into Keilhauer’s facilities, corporate culture, and the impactful sustainability milestones achieved over the past year.

Highlights from the 2024 CSR

Meghan Sherwin, President of Keilhauer, underscores the report’s significance: “The 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report is a testament to Keilhauer’s unwavering continued commitment to sustainability, responsible manufacturing practices, and community engagement.” Sherwin emphasizes Keilhauer’s daily pursuit of “Design That Sustains,” urging others in the A&D industry and beyond to join in shaping a brighter, greener future.

One notable highlight in the report is the design and furniture company’s ongoing investment in carbon-neutral products for the contract furniture market. In spring 2023, Keilhauer introduced Vagabond and Dally, the world’s first two certified carbon-neutral ottomans. Any residual carbon emissions are offset through investments in third-party verified carbon-reducing projects, such as the Francis Biedler Improved Forest Management Project.

Another significant feature of the 2024 CSR is President Meghan Sherwin’s participation in the United Nations Partnership Council on Circularity and Sustainability in Interiors, held in New York City in November 2023. Sherwin represented Keilhauer and the contract furniture industry among 30 individuals from various design sectors.

The Keilhauer Way

Keilhauer’s commitment to sustainability, known as “Planet Keilhauer,” has been integral to the company culture since the 1990s. It drives their objectives of achieving 100% closed-loop manufacturing, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing the well-being of both employees and communities. The company regularly reviews its initiatives to ensure alignment with the latest trends and scientific advancements while prioritizing stakeholder interests. Keilhauer’s achievements are validated by reputable third-party awards and certifications.

The company’s sustainability initiatives include healthy materials, air quality, zero water use, renewable energy, and responsible outputs. Keilhauer’s Design for Environment (DFE) program proactively integrates sustainability into product design, emphasizing disassembly, reuse, and recycling. They prioritize using recycled and rapidly renewable materials, designing for durability and repair, and minimizing the use of chemicals of concern and single-use plastics.

Keilhauer manufactures all its products in its sustainable manufacturing facilities in North America. The company has achieved significant milestones, including an 84.5% waste diversion rate and eliminating water usage in production. Keilhauer’s commitment to annual energy efficiency and carbon reduction initiatives ensures the elimination of carbon emissions from its direct operations. Their waste reduction plan encompasses 17 independent waste diversion streams, saving substantial landfill space and reducing emissions.

Over 200 models are certified carbon neutral across four product families and all of Division Twelve. Additionally, 38 product families adhere to the Healthier Hospitals Initiative for Healthy Interiors standard, eliminating chemicals of concern.