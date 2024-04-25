Honeywell announced today a significant breakthrough in producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using its innovative hydrocracking technology. This advancement not only boosts the efficiency of SAF production by 3-5% but also substantially reduces carbon intensity, making SAF 90% less carbon-intensive compared to conventional fossil-based jet fuels.

Enhancing SAF Production by Broadening Feedstock Diversity

Honeywell’s proprietary Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Unicracking technology has been adapted to process a broader range of biomass sources. The technology efficiently converts these materials into high-quality liquids and waxes, which are further processed into SAF. By optimizing this conversion process, Honeywell’s technology facilitates a production increase while slashing operational costs by up to 20%. Moreover, it reduces waste streams, addressing a critical environmental concern compared to traditional hydroprocessing methods.

Integrating Honeywell’s technology with the existing Fischer-Tropsch process significantly diversifies the feedstock base for SAF production to include crop residues, wood waste, and food scraps. Ken West, President and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions noted the growing demand for SAF and the challenges faced due to limited traditional feedstock supplies such as vegetable oils, animal fats, and waste oils. The new technology from Honeywell expands the available feedstock options to more plentiful sources, enhancing customers’ ability to produce SAF.

This expansion of feedstock options is crucial for scaling up SAF production and meeting the burgeoning demand from the aviation sector, which is striving to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Impact on the Aviation Industry

Honeywell’s technology is expected to have a significant impact on the aviation industry. Recently, DG Fuels announced the adoption of Honeywell’s FT Unicracking technology for its upcoming biofuels manufacturing facility in Louisiana. Slated to be the world’s largest of this type of facility, it is expected to produce 13,000 barrels of SAF daily from 2028, providing enough fuel for over 30,000 transatlantic flights annually.

Michael Darcy, CEO of DG Fuels, highlighted the role of Honeywell’s technology in supporting the industry’s environmental goals, pointing out its potential to significantly reduce global air travel carbon emissions.

Since launching its Ecofining process in 2016, Honeywell has been at the forefront of SAF production. The company continues to expand its renewable fuels portfolio, which now includes various technologies capable of processing a wide range of feedstocks into SAF. These developments support the industry’s sustainability targets and propel Honeywell as a key player in the transition to renewable energy.