With construction season on the horizon, Holcim US is set to significantly enhance the Midwest’s access to cement through a substantial $20.5 million investment in its operations. This investment will bolster the supply chain for residential, commercial, and industrial projects, focusing on sustainable building practices. The initiative is marked by the construction of a new 116-foot cement storage dome in Fremont, Nebraska, which will serve as a crucial hub for the distribution of Holcim’s innovative ECOPlanet cement. This low-carbon cement solution has been utilized in notable projects like the Seattle Spheres, demonstrating its efficacy and sustainability credentials.

Innovative Cement Storage Solution

Located west of Omaha, the Fremont storage dome will greatly increase cement storage and distribution capabilities. Spanning 25 acres, the facility boasts a 50,000-ton storage capacity, ensuring an ample supply of Holcim’s ECOPlanet cement for the region. Construction of the dome, which began in 2021, has contributed to local economic development and generated employment opportunities, emphasizing Holcim’s role in supporting community growth.

Meeting Local and Environmental Needs

Holcim’s investment is a response to the burgeoning construction activity in Omaha, Nebraska, and surrounding Midwest areas. “Nebraska, Omaha in particular, and nearby Midwest cities are experiencing an influx of construction projects, with new infrastructure being introduced every day,” remarked Patrick J. Cleary, Senior Vice President of Cement Sales at Holcim US. The company’s strategy meets local demands through locally based operations while championing sustainably produced materials.

Furthermore, the Fremont facility aligns with the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s requirements for blended cement, incorporating natural pozzolan as a binding agent. Pozzolans are silicate-based materials that react with (consume) the calcium hydroxide generated by hydrating cement to form additional cementitious materials. This incorporation leverages local resources and produces cement with a lower carbon footprint than traditional Portland cement. The addition of efficient rail capacity further optimizes the transportation link between Fremont and Holcim’s flagship plant in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, showcasing a commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

Holcim’s Sustainability Journey

As the leading cement producer in the US, Holcim is at the forefront of redefining industry standards for sustainability and operational efficiency. The company’s recent efforts include a $100 million investment to expand the capacity at its Ste. Genevieve plant, the establishment of the Midwest’s largest solar array, engagement in power purchase agreements, and development of a tire-derived fuel facility. These initiatives show Holcim’s dedication to meeting the immediate needs of the construction industry and ensuring a sustainable future for the sector.

The $20.5 million investment in the Fremont storage dome will help improve the availability of sustainable cement options in the Midwest, support local economies, and drive forward the construction industry’s sustainability agenda.