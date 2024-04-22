Share your favorite Product and Project on LinkedIn, using #EEAwardsin24. Join us at the Solutions Summit on June 4 to see if you helped your favorite score one of the coveted Readers' Choice Awards.

Celebrating Earth Day, we are delighted to announce the 2024 Environment+Energy Leader Product & Project Award winners. This year, we received a record number of submissions from around the globe, with more than 20 countries represented. Today, we recognize the outstanding contributions of the top-scoring 63 products and projects and commend their commitment and dedication to making a better world.

Congratulations to All 2024 Winners

The E+E Leader Awards highlight the exceptional work of many diverse organizations, embodying the indomitable spirit that drives us toward a sustainable future. This year’s winners set new environmental stewardship and energy efficiency standards, from groundbreaking products to cutting-edge projects. Their achievements remind us of the ambitious goals we all share in the environmental and energy sectors, acting as guiding beacons in our collective journey.

Judges’ Choice Awards

As our judges evaluate the entries each year, specific submissions distinguish themselves, rising to the top based on outstanding scores across all criteria. These entries exceed the rigorous standards set by our judges’ evaluation, showcasing exceptional innovation and impact. We are especially honored to recognize this year’s Judges’ Choice Awards, celebrating their remarkable contributions to bettering energy and environmental stewardship.

Congratulations to our Judges’ Choice Winners:

Projects:

Energy Innovation: NERVA Energy Group Inc. – Largest multi-residential smart building conversion in North America

Environmental Impact: MilliporeSigma – Greener Products & Solutions to transform the life science industry

Software Implementation: Cority Software Inc – Environmental & Waste Implementation Project with Shell

Products:

Business & Infrastructure: Allonnia – Allonnia 1,4 D-Stroy

Consumer & Residential: FLOR – Carbon Negative Area Rugs

Software & Cloud: Building Transparency – Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3)

Meet the Winners: Virtual Solutions Summit

Registrations will open on May 1, 2024, for our upcoming E+E Leader Virtual Summit, happening on June 4-5. This annual event provides an opportunity to hear more from a selection of our award winners, along with keynotes and solutions sessions over two virtual event days.

It promises to be an enriching experience, featuring discussions on solutions that will be top of mind in the months ahead. Bookmark the Summit page to stay updated, register and view the agenda from May 1.

Share & Tag: Select the Readers’ Choice Favorites

Share your favorite Product and Project Award winners on LinkedIn using the hashtag #EEAWARDSIN24. By participating, you’ll join in selecting the Readers’ Choice Top Product & Top Project, to be announced on June 4 during the Solutions Summit.

To ensure you’re ready for the Summit – Download the eBook (format of your choice), sign up for our Newsletter to make sure you’re seeing the latest updates, register for the Virtual Summit on May 1, and make sure to post and share your favorite winners on LI with #EEAWARDSIN24.

Don’t miss out as we build up to the excitement of the Summit and the further announcement of this year’s Readers’ Choice for the top Product and top Project. See you on June 4, 2024!