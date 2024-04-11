In a just-released Ipsos survey, 85% of 24,000+ participants across 32 countries voiced their support for a global ban on single-use plastics, highlighting widespread public consensus for decisive action against plastic pollution. This call for change comes as international negotiations for a global plastic pollution treaty reach a critical juncture, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive and legally binding measures to address this environmental crisis. With the survey indicating robust support for bans on harmful plastics and chemicals, stakeholders worldwide are urging an ambitious treaty prioritizing sustainability and public health over short-term convenience and profit.

Urgent Call for Action as Treaty Negotiations Progress

The Ipsos poll, commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Plastic Free Foundation, showcases a significant public demand for the forthcoming global plastic pollution treaty to include stringent regulations on single-use plastics, a major contributor to oceanic pollution. The survey emphasizes the necessity of banning hazardous chemicals used in plastic production, a measure supported by 90% of respondents. These findings resonate with the sentiments expressed in a similar study by Greenpeace, reinforcing the global plea for environmental stewardship ahead of crucial treaty negotiations in Ottawa, Canada, this month at the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee’s fourth session (INC-4).

With the production of over 430 million tons of virgin plastic annually, 60% of which are single-use products, and a mere 9% recycling rate worldwide, the call for a global ban is not just a measure against pollution but a step towards redefining the global plastics economy. Beyond bans, there is a strong push for redesigning the plastics system to ensure that the plastics we continue to use can reused and recycled, highlighting a comprehensive approach to tackling the plastic pollution crisis.

Global Consensus for a Sustainable Future

The overwhelming support for such measures showcases a universal understanding of the plastic pollution crisis and the need for immediate, global action. The survey’s findings serve as a crucial indicator of public opinion, providing negotiators with a clear mandate as they work towards finalizing the treaty. The results also underscore the importance of reducing plastic production and implementing systemic changes to ensure the sustainability of remaining plastic products through redesign, reuse, and recycling initiatives.

As the deadline for treaty negotiations approaches, the Ipsos survey and the Greenpeace research poll of 19,000+ citizens from 19 countries send a powerful message to the global community: the time for half-measures is over. The path forward demands bold, transformative actions that align with the public’s call for a robust and binding global treaty. With higher stakes than ever, the upcoming INC-4 negotiations in Ottawa represent a pivotal moment in the fight against plastic pollution.