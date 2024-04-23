In its 54th annual Global Responsibility Report, General Mills disclosed its achievements and ongoing commitments across the intersections of Planet, People, and Food, for the fiscal year ending May 28, 2023. This report emphasizes the company’s dedication to its ‘Standing for Good’ pillar, a cornerstone of its Accelerate business strategy. “General Mills has a nearly 160-year legacy of standing for good, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve had and committed to continuing that journey,” remarked Jeff Harmening, the Chairman and CEO of General Mills.

Dedicated Efforts for Environmental Stewardship

Driving Climate Action: General Mills has acknowledged climate change’s threats, impacting ecological and business landscapes. As part of its strategy to combat these challenges, the company released its first Climate Transition Action Plan. This plan outlines an enhanced decarbonization approach across agriculture, energy, transportation, and packaging. It aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% within its value chain by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Noteworthy Environmental Achievements: The company surpassed its 2030 Scope 1 and Scope 2 science-based targets in 2022 and is working towards further reductions. General Mills achieved a 12% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to the previous year and a 51% reduction from its 2020 baseline with other initiatives in place such as engaging over half a million acres in regenerative agriculture practices and committing to source 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030.

Championing Social Responsibility and Inclusion

Fostering a Culture of Belonging: General Mills continues to embed its core value of “Champion Belonging” by promoting an inclusive work environment where diversity thrives, notably increasing minority representation to 25% this year in its workforce and achieving gender parity at the Director level for the first time.

Community Engagement and Support: General Mills has profoundly impacted its local communities outside its corporate walls through contributions totaling $112.5 million, encompassing both food and monetary donations. These efforts have facilitated the distribution of 42.6 billion meals globally since 2019.

Innovating to Meet Consumer Needs

Emphasizing Nutrition and Sustainability: General Mills is committed to meeting the evolving dietary preferences of consumers worldwide. With a significant portfolio of natural and organic products, the company is the largest producer of such goods in the U.S. It has been proactive in reducing food waste and enhancing nutritional content across its product lines, including doubling Vitamin D levels in its Big G cereals.

General Mills’ latest Report reflects continued improvement on impacts to the planet, society, and food industry, setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility in the global food sector by implementing initiatives that promote sustainability, inclusivity, and innovative nutrition.