In a pretty cool fusion of sustainability and style, Hellmann’s Canada unveiled their groundbreaking “1352: Refreshed Sneakers” on Earth Day, marrying fashion with an urgent environmental cause. Produced in partnership with the Italian-based sustainable fashion leader, ID.EIGHT, these unique sneakers are crafted from common food waste materials such as corn, mushrooms, apples, grapes, and more, embodying a potent message about reducing food waste.

The launch marks the top Canadian mayonnaise brand’s foray into the sneaker industry to highlight its continued commitment to environmental sustainability. The “1352” in the product name reflects the average amount of money ($1,352) a Canadian household wastes annually on unused food, underscoring the economic impact of food waste.

“With 1352: Refreshed Sneakers, we’ve created a visual representation of Canadians’ food waste, aimed at sparking conversation and challenging consumers to take small steps to reducing that $1,352 amount of food that’s wasted each year,” said Harsh Pant, Senior Brand Manager for Hellmann’s Canada.

Giuliana Borzillo, Brand Manager at ID.EIGHT commented on the collaboration, “Hellmann’s commitment to using local ingredients and their mission of reducing food waste complements ID. EIGHT’s commitment to using sustainable and quality materials, making them a natural partner for us.”

Hellmann’s Canada offers an opportunity to win a pair of these limited-edition sneakers through a sweepstakes on their website (Hey Canadians, it looks like you have one more week to enter...). For every entry received, Hellmann’s will donate ten meals to Second Harvest, a charity dedicated to rescuing food and reducing waste, with a pledged donation that will provide 75,000 meals.

Building on the “Make Taste, Not Waste” platform launched in 2018, Hellmann’s is leveraging the Sneakers project to educate and inspire the younger generation, in particular, about sustainable consumption practices and to deepen its campaign against food waste, offering consumers tools, tips, and practical solutions to minimize food waste at home.