ForeFront Supply Chain Solutions has introduced a new polyethylene bag with the highest available post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in the flexible food packaging sector. This innovation addresses the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging and positions brands to seamlessly meet and exceed the rigorous Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and retailer mandates forthcoming.

Navigating New Norms in Packaging Sustainability

The new bag, with 30% PCR content, surpasses the requirements of new EPR legislation and retailer expectations. With the implementation of packaging producer responsibility set for July 2025, ForeFront’s initiative offers food manufacturers an early opportunity to align with future regulations, ensuring compliance and avoiding potential penalties.

The urgency for sustainable packaging solutions has intensified, as reflected by legislation in Illinois and ten other states advocating for EPR and actions by five states that have already passed related laws. Major retailers, including Walmart, are setting ambitious targets for their suppliers, such as achieving 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025, with a minimum of 20% PCR content. Failure to adhere to these guidelines could result in substantial fines or the removal of products from shelves, a risk underscored by Gartner’s projection that 90% of brands will fall short of their sustainability packaging objectives within the following year.

Advancing Sustainability and Compliance

ForeFront aims to simplify navigating the intricate web of government and retailer packaging requirements for their clients. The company’s new PCR bags comply with stringent standards and are certified and independently verified by SCS Global Services, a leader in testing, inspection, and certification.

Additional environmental benefits of the bags include reducing fossil fuel consumption and lowering the carbon footprint associated with packaging. They can also be enhanced with post-industrial recycled or bio-based content, further underscoring ForeFront’s commitment to sustainability.

This initiative complements ForeFront’s eco-conscious flexible packaging solutions, including films that are highly resistant to tears and punctures, improving efficiency and reducing waste in bakery packaging operations.