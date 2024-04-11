FIGS, Inc., a leading global healthcare apparel brand, has unveiled its 2023 Impact Report, showcasing a year filled with contributions to enhancing the well-being of healthcare professionals around the world. The comprehensive report dives deep into the company’s efforts to instigate positive change throughout the healthcare sector.

Introduction to FIGS’ Mission and Impact

At the heart of FIGS’ operations is a commitment to improving accessibility in healthcare. The company’s foundational principle is that “everyone has a right to life-saving care.” This ethos drives FIGS’ initiatives to supply high-quality scrubs and healthcare apparel, facilitating better healthcare services worldwide.

The 2023 Impact Report outlines FIGS’ extensive philanthropic endeavors, including donations of nearly $600,000 to 17 organizations. Among these efforts are a $500,000 donation to establish the FIGS Operating Theatre in rural Kenya, enhancing healthcare access for over 500,000 individuals, and a $100,000 contribution to the SparkReach Leadership Institute, supporting healthcare workers through mentoring and well-being programs. Furthermore, FIGS has distributed more than 282,371 units of healthcare apparel to 24 organizations across approximately 30 countries, assisting those in urgent need of medical attire.

The Genesis and Philosophy Behind FIGS

FIGS was founded in 2013 by co-founders Heather Hasson and Trina Spear following Hasson’s visit to Kenya, where she observed healthcare professionals working under adverse conditions. This revelation sparked the creation of FIGS as a direct-to-consumer brand to empower healthcare workers with quality apparel. Spear emphasizes that meaningful impact stems from cultivating sustainable change and deep relationships within communities, particularly in underserved areas.

Under Spear’s guidance, FIGS has modernized the design and functionality of healthcare apparel, moving away from the traditional, uncomfortable uniforms to introducing garments with the proprietary FIONx fabric technology. This enhances comfort and durability, incorporating four-way stretch, antimicrobial, anti-wrinkle, and moisture-wicking properties. The “Extremes” collection, FIGS’ most innovative line, is designed to support healthcare workers with advanced, durable materials suitable for extreme conditions.

Accessibility and Disability: The Unseen Benefits

Beyond providing quality healthcare apparel, FIGS’ initiatives have appreciable implications for accessibility and disability. High-quality scrubs and advanced medical facilities indirectly support individuals with disabilities by ensuring better healthcare services. Additionally, the technological advancements in FIGS’ apparel contribute to sensory comfort, catering to a wide range of needs, including those of neurodivergent individuals.

Looking Forward: The Future of FIGS and Global Healthcare

Reflecting on a decade of positive feedback and impactful contributions, FIGS looks ahead to continuing its work in Kenya and beyond. Spear highlights the inspiration drawn from the community and healthcare professionals, emphasizing FIGS’ commitment to supporting the invaluable contributions of these “awesome humans.”

As FIGS, Inc. forges ahead, its 2023 Impact Report details the brand’s enduring commitment to improving global healthcare through innovation, philanthropy, and a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of healthcare, accessibility, and community well-being.