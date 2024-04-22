This year’s Earth Day focus shines a spotlight on the pervasive issue of plastic pollution—a theme poignantly captured in this year’s theme, Planet vs. Plastic. Recognizing this critical environmental challenge, we have compiled a list of our ten most popular articles from the past four months (along with a bonus). These pieces delve into various aspects of plastic pollution, offering insights and highlighting the efforts underway to combat this crisis.
Our Top 10 Plastic Articles:
- A Look at Plastic’s Impact on Climate Change
- Oxford Researchers Release Guidance for Circular Carbon Plastics Economy
- Using Banana Peel Films as an Eco-Friendly Answer to Plastic Pollution
- Microplastics in Human Blood: A Health Risk for Stroke and Heart Attacks
- Americans Demand Greater Efforts in Plastic Recycling
- Just How Much Plastic Resides on the Ocean Floor?
- Global Support Surges for Single-Use Plastic Ban
- Protecting Public Health: EPA Targets PFAS Mixtures with New Standards
- Unpacking the Risk of PFAS Exposure through Seafood Consumption
- The Potential Threat of Plastic Pellets to Marine Embryos
And a bonus – The most-read article on plastic pollution in 2024 is: Can Simply Boiling Water Combat Nano- and Microplastic Pollution?
This Earth Day let’s commit to understanding the issues facing us all more deeply and continue exploring solutions that can lead to real change. Read on!