In collaboration with Gen Phoenix, Dr. Martens has revealed its Genix Nappa collection. This collection employs reclaimed leather from Gen Phoenix – the first company to recycle leather at scale sustainably – in an innovative partnership that addresses waste by repurposing leather offcuts destined for landfills and transforming them into a soft yet robust new material.

Material Sustainability

Dr. Martens has harnessed Gen Phoenix’s cutting-edge technology to create the Genix Nappa material, showcasing a blend of tradition and innovation. This process involves breaking down waste leather to the fiber level and reconstructing it with recycled water, resulting in a premium, durable recycled material. This collaboration showcases the potential of classic brands adopting circular models that prioritize planetary health without compromising product integrity.

“We are excited to join forces with Dr. Martens on the first sustainable re-make of its most iconic boot styles. This partnership is proof that heritage brands can implement circular models that benefit the planet without changing the integrity of the product, bringing high-quality shoes responsibly to market for everyone to enjoy,” said John Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Gen Phoenix.

Durability and Design

The Genix Nappa material redefines strength and sustainability, offering a lower carbon footprint alternative to traditional leather without sacrificing durability, comfort, or longevity. Over 50% of the Genix Nappa material comprises waste leather. Gen Phoenix’s proprietary method recycles 95% of the water and is powered by 100% renewable electricity, highlighting the brand’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The collection will reintroduce some of Dr. Martens’ most iconic designs, showcasing a commitment to combining classic style with innovative sustainable practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

“The sustainability challenges of today are complex, and circular business models are one of them. At DM’s, we have been taking steps forward in our journey towards circularity, and Genix Nappa is a great example of one of them. It demonstrates that waste is a valuable resource and shows how we can think differently about our products into the future. We can’t wait to hear what our wearers think!” expressed Tuze Mekik Arguedas Schwank, Global Head of Sustainability at Dr. Martens.

Adam Meek, Chief Product Officer at Dr. Martens, shared his enthusiasm: “It’s been a fantastic experience to create and now launch this collection. Our teams have learnt an incredible amount during this process as we move towards creating a more sustainable future for our brand. The innovation around this new material is pretty special, and we’ve challenged ourselves at every step of the process to ensure the durability Dr. Martens are so famous for isn’t compromised.”

The partnership between Dr. Martens and Gen Phoenix marks a significant step towards sustainable fashion, showcasing the potential for well-known brands to adopt circular business models, blending tradition with innovation.