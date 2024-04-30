DOE’s AI Initiatives Propel Clean Energy Transformation

Drawing on decades of expertise in AI research and high-performance computing, the DOE is leveraging its extensive scientific and technical workforce. (Credit: Andrea Starr PNNL)

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has taken monumental steps today in line with President Biden’s commitment to advancing the nation’s technological landscape. In a sweeping series of actions, the DOE has set the stage for a new era of innovation by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the clean energy sector.

“Artificial intelligence can help crack the code on our toughest challenges, from combating the climate crisis to uncovering cures for cancer,” stated US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “DOE, under President Biden’s leadership, is accelerating its AI work on multiple fronts to not only keep the US globally competitive but also to manage AI’s increasing energy demand so we can maintain our goal of a reliable, affordable, and clean energy future.”

With a legacy of pioneering research in AI and high-performance computing, the DOE is mobilizing its scientific and technical prowess to implement the President’s Executive Order on AI development effectively. These efforts are poised to revolutionize various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, disaster response, and energy infrastructure.

Key highlights of the DOE’s initiatives include:

AI Empowering Clean Energy Infrastructure: The VoltAIc Initiative, backed by a $13 million investment, aims to streamline siting and permitting processes for clean energy projects, partnering with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) to develop PolicyAI.

Enhancing Grid Resilience: DOE's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) spearheads efforts to analyze AI's potential risks and benefits for critical energy infrastructure, ensuring grid resilience in the face of evolving threats.

Charting the Path for AI Integration: Through reports like "AI and Energy: Opportunities for a Modern Grid and Clean Energy Economy" and "Advanced Research Directions in AI For Energy," DOE lays the roadmap for AI's role in shaping a sustainable energy future.

Facilitating Clean Energy Deployment: Driving innovation in renewable energy with initiatives like the Interconnection Innovation e-Xchange (i2X) and funding opportunities to accelerate adoption.

Fostering Collaborative Research: Supporting cutting-edge research through funding opportunities for AI applications in various scientific domains, ensuring the advancement of AI-driven solutions for complex challenges.

Revolutionizing Semiconductor Efficiency: The DOE's Semiconductor Energy Efficiency Scaling for 2 Decades (EES2) Initiative, with over 65 committed partners, is poised to double energy efficiency in semiconductor applications through innovative co-design approaches.

Pioneering Energy-Efficient Computing: Through programs like ARPA-E COOLERCHIPS, DOE develops novel data center cooling technologies, cementing US leadership in energy-efficient computing.

The DOE is backing research and industry efforts to develop innovative cooling technologies for data centers to reduce energy usage and water consumption. To learn more about the DOE’s comprehensive approach, explore how various departments drive AI innovation, including Critical and Emerging Technologies, Policy, Science, Cybersecurity, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, ARPA-E, and Electricity.