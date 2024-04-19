(Credit: fairlife) The facility aims to be operational by late 2025, processing 5-6 million pounds of raw whole milk daily from local farmers.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul joined officials in Webster, NY, to celebrate the groundbreaking of Coca-Cola’s fairlife production facility. The 745,000-square-foot facility on Tabor Road represents a significant investment of $650 million and is poised to become fairlife’s flagship location in the Northeast, creating 250 jobs.

Hochul emphasized the strategic selection of Webster for this endeavor, highlighting the potential of the local workforce and the region’s significance. “This was a statement that this part of our state matters,” she remarked, noting the careful consideration in choosing Webster for the investment. The decision to establish the facility in Webster was influenced by a personal pitch from Governor Hochul herself to the company.

Infrastructure Development in New York

Furthermore, the governor announced a $20 million grant to upgrade Webster’s wastewater treatment plant through the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation. This investment aligns with the broader commitment to infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

Webster Town Supervisor Tom Flaherty expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its economic potential and the community’s agricultural heritage. He underscored the positive impact on residents and families, anticipating substantial economic growth.

fairlife’s expansion into the Northeast promises enhanced distribution of its products and closer collaboration with the state’s dairy co-operatives. The facility is projected to be operational by the end of 2025 and will process approximately 5 to 6 million pounds of raw whole milk daily from local dairy farmers. The facility features improved efficiencies and better monitoring processes to reduce its environmental footprint.

In terms of economic incentives, fairlife received $63.4 million in tax incentives from the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA), along with up to $21 million from Empire State Development through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program. A sales tax exemption of $43.8 million and a custom PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement worth nearly $19.6 million over 20 years were approved.

This expansion follows the construction of a 300,000-square-foot production and distribution facility in Goodyear, Arizona, completed in 2021. That facility was designed with advanced manufacturing technologies to support the growing demand for fairlife products.

fairlife, known for its ultra-filtered milk and other dairy products, was acquired by Coca-Cola in 2020. The company filters milk to remove lactose and much of the sugar while retaining more protein and calcium, which is then used to produce their ultra-filtered dairy, protein shakes, and meal replacement shakes.

fairlife’s Commitment to Sustainability

Tim Doelman, fairlife’s CEO, highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability in the new facility. Improved efficiencies and monitoring processes aim to minimize environmental impact, aligning with fairlife’s values.

fairlife has been acknowledged as the leading sustainable dairy processor among 18 major US. companies. The company’s environmental initiatives include a target to achieve 100% recyclable packaging by 2025, alongside significant investments in reducing their carbon footprint throughout the supply chain. fairlife contributes nearly half a million dollars to local organizations, showcasing substantial support for communities. And, in terms of animal welfare, fairlife has dedicated over $8 million to enhance animal care efforts.