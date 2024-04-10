The launch of the Collective Healthcare Action to Reduce MedTech Emissions (CHARME) brings together 13 leading organizations in a coordinated effort to mitigate the environmental footprint of the U.S. healthcare sector. By focusing on the medical device and equipment supply chain, which contributes to 7% of U.S. healthcare greenhouse gas emissions, CHARME wants to foster a collaborative approach towards sustainability in medical technologies. The Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council spearheads this initiative, joining forces with industry giants such as Kaiser Permanente and Vizient, signaling a unified move towards greener healthcare practices.

Approach to Healthcare Sustainability

CHARME’s inception is a response to the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to reduce the carbon emissions associated with the MedTech supply chain. This extensive supply chain encompasses the manufacture, distribution, and use of medical devices and equipment, which are integral to healthcare delivery. With the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council at the helm, CHARME has rallied the commitment of 13 prominent organizations, including health systems, medical suppliers, and distributors like Advocate Health, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, and Stryker. This coalition is set to expand, with new members joining the initiative to combat climate change.

The initiative stands as a testament to the healthcare industry’s capacity for innovation and cooperation in tackling the pressing issue of climate change. Kris Spriano, Interim CEO of the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council, stated, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with some of the most significant participants in the health care supply chain as we work to identify, test, refine, and promote specific best practices to move markets toward reduced supply chain emissions.”

Impact and Implementation

The strategic direction of CHARME is guided by insights from the “Catalyzing Collective Action to Decarbonize Healthcare Roadmap for Health Systems and MedTech Suppliers” white paper, a collective effort from Kaiser Permanente, Health Care Without Harm, and Accenture, which outlines a 24-month plan to leverage renewable energy, innovate products, optimize product utilization, and improve transportation and logistics. These areas are identified as critical levers for decarbonizing the healthcare sector.

The commitment of Kaiser Permanente and Vizient to co-chair the initiative underscores the importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing environmental challenges. By aligning with the roadmap’s goals, CHARME participants are ready to make substantial strides in reducing emissions and contributing to a healthier planet and population.

Simrit Sandhu, President of Spend Management at Vizient, expressed enthusiasm, saying, “Vizient is honored to serve as a co-chair in partnership with Kaiser Permanente for this important initiative focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in healthcare. We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders via CHARME to create a resilient, environmentally sustainable MedTech supply chain as well as identify strategies that may also be appropriate for other sectors to improve human and environmental health.”

As CHARME gathers momentum, its role in driving industry-wide change through the power of collective action will set a precedent and roadmap for future sustainability collaborations in healthcare and other sectors.