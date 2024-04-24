City of Calgary to decarbonize their infrastructure. (Photo by Kyler Nixon on Unsplash )

Carbon Upcycling Technologies, Inc., a pacesetter in circular decarbonization solutions, has made its first 2024 delivery of 200 tonnes of CO2-enhanced fly ash to BURNCO Rock Products, Ltd., a top provider of construction materials. This initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate low-carbon concrete within the City of Calgary’s infrastructure projects.

This landmark delivery results from the collaborative efforts between Carbon Upcycling and BURNCO, spurred by a $4.4 million grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta’s Circular Economy Grant, awarded last year to Carbon Upcycling. The grant supports projects that enhance sustainability and diminish environmental impact.

Unlike traditional methods, Carbon Upcycling’s proprietary technology captures CO2 from flue gas and employs it to improve materials such as fly ash—making them viable, sustainable substitutes for cement. This process reduces greenhouse gas emissions and transforms waste materials into valuable resources for less carbon-intensive industrial processes.

Related Content: Concrete Masonry Checkoff, DoE Allocates Funds for Cement Industry Decarb, Progressive Planet’s PozPyro

Apoorv Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Carbon Upcycling Technologies explains that their technology is revolutionizing the construction industry by providing a practical solution to mitigate carbon emissions and produce high-quality, sustainable concrete. By leveraging CO2 and waste, the company aims to minimize environmental impacts while fostering innovation in construction practices.

The ongoing partnership between Carbon Upcycling and BURNCO has already seen over 2,000 tonnes of CO2-enhanced materials used in various Alberta infrastructure projects, such as sidewalks, housing foundations, and pathways at notable locations like Telus Spark and the Calgary Zoo. These projects illustrate a dedicated push towards sustainable infrastructure development and a reduced carbon footprint in construction.

Norm Kuntz of BURNCO expressed enthusiasm about continuing their collaboration with Carbon Upcycling. They aim to integrate low-carbon concrete into their projects further. This approach aligns with BURNCO’s sustainability objectives and enables them to provide their customers with environmentally responsible options without sacrificing quality or performance.

The partnership between Carbon Upcycling Technologies and BURNCO highlights a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability in the construction sector. Through groundbreaking technologies and cooperative endeavors, they strive to make carbon capture and utilization critical components of global emissions reduction strategies.