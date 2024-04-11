BMW Partners with Rimac to Advance EV Battery Technology

Rimac Technology, a leading provider of EV solutions, has announced a significant partnership with BMW Group to supply high-voltage battery units for BMW’s product lineup.

Rimac Technology plans to expand its production capabilities by creating advanced automated production lines for batteries at the Rimac Campus in Croatia. This expansion reflects their commitment to the partnership and signifies their evolution into a high-volume production supplier.

Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac Group, sees this partnership as a pivotal moment in their growth story, noting his initial venture into electric vehicle technology.

“My business journey began with a 1984 BMW 3 Series that I converted into an electric car in my garage at the age of 20 so it’s a perfect piece of symmetry to partner with the BMW Group today. This marks a pivotal moment in the growth of Rimac Technology, from humble beginnings to a major long-term partnership with one of the greatest automotive brands in the world. It’s a clear sign of the transition of Rimac Technology from a niche high-performance supplier to a high-volume production capability. With the relentless growth of our business, including the opening of Rimac Campus, we’re now ready to deliver large-scale projects for the leading brands in the automotive industry.”

The synergy between Rimac Technology and BMW Group’s electrification strategy aims to leverage their combined expertise to enhance their position in the premium electric mobility sector. BMW Group’s ambitious electrification strategy seeks to have battery-electric vehicles dominate over half of global vehicle sales by 2030. The partnership with Rimac Technology is expected to play a significant role in achieving this goal.

This collaboration will also lead to the development of the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology, which promises significant range and charging time advancements, further solidifying BMW’s commitment to sustainable mobility.