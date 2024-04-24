BASF and Vattenfall’s Partnership Advances Offshore Wind Farms

The wind farms are projected to generate roughly six terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity annually, matching the energy needs of 1.6 million German households. (Credit: BASF)

Vattenfall and BASF have finalized a purchase agreement for 49% of Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms. The Nordlicht project, located in the German North Sea, is set to become the largest offshore wind farm project under Vattenfall’s development, boasting a total installed capacity of 1.6 gigawatts.

Vattenfall, responsible for developing and constructing the Nordlicht sites, aims to utilize its share of future electricity generation to supply customers in Germany with fossil-free electricity. Meanwhile, BASF intends to leverage its 49 percent share of electricity to power its chemical production sites across Europe, notably the Ludwigshafen facility.

This isn’t the first time BASF has joined forces with Vattenfall in the offshore wind sector. In 2021, BASF acquired nearly half of the shares in the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF, emphasized the significance of this investment, stating, “BASF remains on track with its transformation. With the investment in Nordlicht 1 and 2, we will now have the necessary amounts of renewable energy to implement the next steps of the transformation in Europe, especially at our largest site in Ludwigshafen.”

Anna Borg, President and CEO of Vattenfall, highlighted the pivotal role of offshore wind energy in the European energy transition and underscored the importance of partnerships in driving this transformation. Borg stated, “Partnerships play a crucial role in transforming European industries while strengthening competitiveness. We are pleased to deepen our relationship with BASF for yet another important offshore wind project – and, in this way, accelerate the journey to fossil freedom together.”

Located approximately 53 miles north of the island of Borkum, the Nordlicht wind farm consists of two sites: Nordlicht 1, with a capacity of about 980 megawatts, and Nordlicht 2, with approximately 630 megawatts. Once operational, these wind farms are projected to generate roughly six terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity annually, matching the energy needs of 1.6 million German households.

Subject to the final investment decision anticipated in 2025, Nordlicht 1 and 2 construction is scheduled to commence in 2026, with total operational capacity expected by 2028. Financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.