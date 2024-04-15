Avina Announces Plans for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant in Midwest

Avina, a developer of clean hydrogen and derivative fuel solutions, plans to establish a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) plant in the Midwest region, with operations set to begin in 2027.

Using alcohol-to-jet production technology, the facility aims to produce 120 million gallons of SAF annually. Compared to conventional jet fuel, the SAF produced will have reduced life cycle carbon emissions and meet ASTM D7566 standards. The company has completed the Preliminary Front End Engineering Design (Pre-FEED) for the project and expects to start the full FEED in Q2 2024. Funding commitments have been secured, and discussions are ongoing with investors to finalize funding.

Avina has also secured long-term supply agreements with ethanol suppliers for a significant portion of the low carbon intensity (CI) ethanol feedstock volume required for the plant. Ethanol will be sourced from facilities with operational carbon capture and sequestration capabilities. This sourcing strategy is expected to avoid around 840,000 metric tons of aviation-related carbon emissions annually. Avina plans to utilize existing rail and pipeline infrastructure to deliver the SAF to regional airports, including Chicago O’Hare.

CEO & Founder Vishal Shah highlighted the importance of Sustainable Aviation Fuels in reducing the aviation sector’s carbon emissions. Stating, “(the) Aviation sector accounts for 2% of global CO2 emissions. In recent years, emissions from this sector have been increasing at a faster rate compared to those from rail, road, or shipping. Sustainable Aviation Fuels are critical to decarbonizing the aviation sector, and the Ethanol-to-Jet production pathway is the most immediate, cost-effective, and scalable option for aviation decarbonization. With the procurement of low CI ethanol from existing production facilities with CO2 capture and sequestration, we are excited about the project’s potential to drive the aviation industry’s decarbonization efforts forward.”

The US airline industry is seeing increased demand for SAF due to commitments to use three billion gallons of SAF by 2030. Avina is actively working with airlines and stakeholders to help meet this target.