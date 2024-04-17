Anguil Environmental Systems Inc. (Anguil), a global leader in industrial pollution control technologies, has announced the formation of Anguil Industrial, LLC to facilitate the acquisition of Young & Bertke Air Systems Company, a renowned mechanical contractor, in an acquisition that will enhance both entities’ offerings.

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Anguil Environmental Systems Inc. has been a leader in air pollution control and energy recovery systems since 1978, with a global presence in the United Kingdom, India, China, and Taiwan. Young & Bertke, now part of Anguil Industrial, has specialized since 1920 in high-quality fabrication and installation of mechanical systems for air ventilation and purification, known for their skilled craftsmanship and reliable service. Together, these companies bring a legacy of environmental stewardship and engineering excellence to the industry.

Tim Rohrer, now former owner of Young & Bertke Air Systems, stated, “I’m eager to complement Anguil’s team while also expanding and strengthening Young & Bertke’s footprint in the industry.”

For Anguil, this acquisition is a testament to the company’s steadfast commitment to innovation and growth within the environmental sector. “This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing quality environmental systems and services amid our remarkable growth,” says President Chris Anguil.

The relationship between Anguil and Young & Bertke is built on a solid foundation of collaboration, with the two companies having partnered on numerous projects over the past twenty-five years. As Anguil Industrial, the new entity is well-positioned to expand its capabilities and service offerings while strengthening its position as an environmental and mechanical contracting industry leader.