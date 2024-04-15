Norfolk Southern Corporation has reached a preliminary $600 million agreement to resolve a consolidated class action lawsuit stemming from the East Palestine derailment. If the court approves, this settlement will address all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment site and personal injury claims for those opting in within a 10-mile radius.

This financial commitment follows Norfolk Southern’s initial response to the 2023 derailment, where toxic materials were released, prompting evacuations and significant environmental concerns. Early actions by the company included establishing programs for drinking water safety and home value assurance and addressing the critical problems of East Palestine residents.

The proposed settlement is designed for various needs such as healthcare, medical monitoring, property restoration, and compensation for business losses. Eligible individuals within a 10-mile radius may also claim additional compensation for any past, present, or future injuries caused by the derailment.

Before this settlement, Norfolk Southern injected $104 million into the community, including funds for a regional safety training center, city park improvements, direct payments to residents, and support for local first responders. Additional investments have supported water infrastructure upgrades and community-directed projects, underscoring an ongoing commitment to the area’s recovery.

After the derailment in February 2023, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) targeted Norfolk Southern for the unlawful discharge of pollutants, per the Clean Water Act. Actions included a Unilateral Administrative Order requiring the railroad to remediate contamination and cover associated costs, reflecting a stringent regulatory stance on environmental accountability.

The settlement does not admit liability but comes after negotiations mediated by former federal judge Layn Phillips. With court approval expected to be sought in the Northern District of Ohio, settlement distributions could commence by year’s end.