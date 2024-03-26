Japan’s corporate entities have shown a concerted effort to challenge the extensive ban on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, proposed by the European Chemicals Agency. This stance became evident during a six-month consultation process, which concluded in late September and amassed over 5,600 comments from a diverse range of companies, organizations, and individuals. Contributions from Japan accounted for 938 of these responses, positioning Japan as the third most prolific source of comments, trailing only behind Sweden and Germany.

Japanese businesses, known for their substantial contribution to the fashion industry, have reacted slowly to the increasing demand for PFAS-free products. The reason? There is a need for reliable substitutes and sluggish domestic regulations.

The government has so far only banned the use of PFOA and PFOS, which are PFAS subgroups, and it plans to ban PFHxS in June 2024.

Some Japanese brands actively seek sustainability pathways by engaging in third-party certification programs such as Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) and Bluesign. Japanese firms, such as Montbell and Toray Industries, are developing materials devoid of PFAS. While Montbell focuses on PFAS-free materials for its water-repellant sprays, Toray Industries has introduced a PFAS-free water-repellent textile called Deweight, targeting the apparel market for the 2025 spring-summer season.

Suguru Kubo from WWF Japan emphasizes the significance of third-party accreditation in validating the environmental commitments of Japan’s textile industry. In the global discourse on environmental conservation, the movement toward eliminating PFAS in textiles is gaining momentum. Governments in several U.S. states and the European Union are considering comprehensive bans that would affect over 10,000 PFAS compounds.

This legislative environment echoes growing consumer apprehensions about the adverse effects of PFAS on health and the environment, propelling brands to prominently market their products as “PFAS-free” or “non-toxic.”