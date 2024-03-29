This week, Walmart has pledged to support the development of nearly 1 gigawatt (GW) of new clean energy projects across the U.S., which underlines its commitment to continued growth and dedication to environmental sustainability and community support.

Strategic Energy Investments Enhance Community and Environmental Health

Walmart’s latest clean energy commitments focus on selecting impactful and high-quality projects that promise to broaden clean energy access, bring new tax revenues to communities, and generate local employment opportunities. Importantly, these projects, including community solar initiatives and energy purchase agreements, are designed to offer direct savings on energy costs to Walmart’s customers, members, and local communities and will add to the company’s already extensive portfolio of more than 600 renewable energy projects around the globe.

Community Solar Projects

Pivot Energy and Reactivate will develop 26 community solar and distributed generation projects across six states, with a combined capacity of 70 megawatts (MWac). These projects are anticipated to generate about 160,000 MWh of clean energy each year, providing community solar subscriptions to roughly 13,000 U.S. households and facilitating an annual saving of approximately $8 million on energy expenses for households and commercial users. $6 million of the savings will directly aid low-to-moderate income (LMI) communities.

Renewable Energy Purchase Agreements

Beyond community solar initiatives, Walmart is implementing several new long-term renewable energy purchase agreements. These projects will bolster employment, generate tax revenue for rural areas, and contribute clean energy to local grids, further advancing Walmart’s renewable energy usage and emissions reduction objectives.

Notable project developers include NextEra Energy Resources, EDP Renewable North America, and Invenergy, focusing on regions such as Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Once operational, these developments will increase the grid’s capacity by 842 MW, supporting Walmart’s goal to be powered entirely by renewable energy by 2035 and its commitment to zero emissions.

Walmart’s execution of clean energy agreements with utilities further contributes to this capacity, adding 77 MW in Louisiana, Michigan, and Texas. This initiative is part of Walmart’s commitment to facilitating 10 GW of new clean energy projects by 2030, sufficient to power over 2 million households.