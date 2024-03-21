The Statistical Commission showed overwhelming support, with active participation from 34 countries and 3 world regions, signaling the importance of this initiative. Looking ahead, the Commission calls for an implementation program and urges international donors to support financing for measuring the sustainability of tourism.
In 2023, Accor, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Radisson Hotel Group launched the Hospitality Alliance for Responsible Procurement (HARP) to accelerate collaboration on sustainable performance in the industry. The travel and tourism sector contributes approximately 9% to 12% of global emissions, with the hotel industry accounting for roughly 1% of these emissions. Without significant emissions reduction efforts, this figure is projected to rise. Aiming to mitigate this trend, the industry targets a 90% reduction in emissions per room by 2050.