The UN has officially adopted a Statistical Framework for Measuring the Sustainability of Tourism (MST) during its 55th session from February 27 to March 1, 2024. This framework is now the global standard for assessing the economic, social, and environmental aspects of tourism.

Formed in 1947, the UN Statistical Commission convenes Chief Statisticians from Member States and international organizations, serving as the primary authority for international statistical matters. Before 2024, the Commission’s most recent adoption of a statistical standard for tourism occurred in 2008, with the introduction of the International Recommendations for Tourism Statistics and the Tourism Satellite Account framework.

“Tourism is a powerful force for positive change when managed responsibly and sustainably,” says Zurab Pololikashvili, UN Tourism Secretary General. “The adoption of the Statistical Framework for Measuring the Sustainability of Tourism marks a paradigm shift, going beyond GDP by enabling the measurement of what matters most to people and planet.”

This achievement comes after seven years of collaboration led by Austria and Spain, with support from Saudi Arabia and Seychelles. The development of the Framework involved input from over 40 countries and 30 international and regional organizations, including the UN Statistics Division and the International Labour Organization (ILO).