The U.S. Department of Energy has announced an allocation (via award negotiations) of potentially more than $1.2 billion in funding for four Portland Cement Association member companies (PCA). This financial boost is part of the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), legislation that the PCA actively supported. The initiative aligns with the Administration’s commitment to investing $6 billion in traditionally challenging industries to decarbonize, aiming to fortify America’s industrial sector by substantially cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Cement Industry on the Path to Carbon Neutrality

The cement manufacturing sector celebrates this federal endorsement as a recognition of its determined steps toward achieving carbon neutrality. Mike Ireland, President and CEO of the PCA, highlighted the importance of this investment in reaching the ‘heavyweight’ of carbon solutions: Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS). The nationwide establishment of CCUS is expected to hasten the industry’s progress towards net-zero emission.

Details on the Awarded Projects

The awarded PCA member companies are set to match this transformative federal investment, leveraging over $2 billion to demonstrate commercial-scale decarbonization solutions. The projects are aimed at propelling the industrial sector towards a carbon-free horizon. Notable awardees include:

Heidelberg Materials US, Inc. awarded up to $500 million for a project at its Mitchell, Indiana plant to capture and store carbon dioxide, potentially preventing 2 million tons of CO2 annually from entering the atmosphere.

National Cement Company of California, Inc. awarded up to $500 million for the Lebec Net Zero Cement Plant Project, aiming for carbon-neutral cement production through innovative methods.

Summit Materials, Inc. awarded up to $215.6 million for a project demonstrating the potential of low-carbon calcined clay cement across multiple states, significantly impacting CO2 emissions reduction.

Roanoke Cement Company awarded $61.7 million for a project in Troutville, Virginia, focusing on reducing the carbon intensity of cement using calcined clays.

The Future of Cement Manufacturing and Workforce Development

In addition to these projects, the funding aims to foster a training and education consortium, promoting workforce development and education necessary for the burgeoning decarbonization-focused jobs. Sean O’Neill, PCA’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, asserts that this announcement is a essential milestone in the cement industry’s decarbonization journey, emphasizing PCA’s dedication to collaborating with policymakers to ensure a conducive regulatory environment for these and future initiatives.