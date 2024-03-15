In recent years, the quest for sustainable practices has permeated nearly every industry, with the beverage sector now demonstrating innovation that could redefine our approach to water use. A relatively new initiative in Charlotte, North Carolina, has captured both curiosity and admiration as it transforms wastewater into high-quality beer for Town Brewing Co., challenging perceptions and showcasing the potential for circular economy practices.

The Charlotte facility takes highly treated wastewater that is typically discharged into water bodies and further purifies it to meet the standards required for brewing. This cutting-edge approach employs a blend of microfiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet light disinfection, ensuring the water is not only safe but also of a quality that rivals, if not surpasses, traditional freshwater sources.

A Partnership for the Future

By utilizing recycled water, the strain on freshwater resources is significantly reduced, a critical concern in many regions grappling with water scarcity. Furthermore, this approach decreases the volume of wastewater discharged into rivers and lakes, mitigating potential environmental degradation and promoting the health of aquatic ecosystems.

Renew Brew is produced through a collaboration between the local wastewater treatment authorities, global water technology provider, Xylem, and Town Brewing Co. Charlotte Water processes 85 million gallons of water per day, but instead of returning it to the Catawba River, the water goes through extra purification and is tested by Xylem for 150 contaminants. Advanced purification technologies, which have seen rapid development and increased accessibility in recent years, play a crucial role in converting wastewater into a resource that can be safely reintroduced into the community, this time in pint glasses.

Community and Broader Implications

The response from the community and beer enthusiasts has been overwhelmingly positive, signaling a shift in perception towards recycled water and its potential applications. This initiative opens the door for similar projects across the globe, demonstrating that with the right technology and partnerships, sustainable water use in the brewing industry is not only feasible but also desirable.

Town Brewing Co. is not the only North Carolina brewery advancing wastewater use. In Asheville, New Belgium Brewing uses an anaerobic membrane bioreactor (AnMBR) system to pretreat process wastewater, spent hops, and yeast. The company is a member of Brewers for Clean Water, advocating for measures that safeguard water sources and protect the Clean Water Act. This legislation has been critical in preserving waterways and impacts over 100 million Americans.

Looking ahead, the wastewater treatment plant in Charlotte plans to further integrate sustainability and circular economy practices into its operations.