Starbucks has achieved a milestone in its sustainability journey, certifying over 6,000 Greener Stores across more than 40 markets worldwide. This remarkable progress nearly doubles the company’s portfolio of environmentally conscious stores within a year and marks a giant step towards its goal of certifying 10,000 Greener Stores by 2025.

Starbucks Global Green Expansion

The company’s sustainability footprint now extends across 44 markets, with recent additions around the globe and an expansion that includes the Hacienda Alsacia Visitor Center café on Starbucks only coffee farm showcasing the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable coffee sourcing.

Michael Kobori, Starbucks Chief Sustainability Officer, emphasizes the company’s vision for a sustainable future, highlighting the role of Starbucks partners (employees) and innovative practices such as the shift towards reusable cups and sustainable coffee farming techniques. “Starbucks environmental promise comes to life through our baristas’ daily actions which help define a Greener Store, our innovative shift toward reusable cups, and our partnership with coffee farmers on sustainable growing practices — it’s all part of our commitment to give more than we take from the planet,” Kobori states, underlining the collective effort towards reducing carbon emissions, water use, and waste.

Defining a Greener Store

A Greener Store at Starbucks means adhering to stringent standards across eight environmental impact areas, including water stewardship, energy efficiency, and waste management. These criteria, developed in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and SCS Global Services, ensure that each store contributes positively to the planet. Features range from solar panels and water recycling systems to high-efficiency appliances and sustainable building materials, all contributing to significant operational savings and environmental benefits.

Celebrating Innovation: Greener Stores of the Year

Starbucks has introduced the Greener Stores of the Year program to recognize stores that exemplify innovation and environmental impact across its global network. This year’s inaugural winners are from six regions and are celebrated for their outstanding achievements in sustainability.

Latin America and the Caribbean: The Frutales store in Lima, Peru, stands out for its commitment to sustainability education and local sourcing, featuring art that reflects a harmonious relationship with nature. All partners at this location completed a course to learn how to reduce waste, improve sustainability, and reduce their environmental impacts.

Asia Pacific: In Ayali Kalan, Ludhiana, India, Starbucks’ first certified Greener Store showcases efforts to combat climate change, featuring EV chargers and a rainwater harvesting system. The store’s used coffee grounds are also composted for fertilizer in the nearby neighborhood.

North America: The historic Williamsburg, Virginia, location demonstrates how a 100-year-old house can transform into a sustainable Starbucks café powered by 100% local renewable electricity and featuring a rainwater collection system.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA): The Cesme store in Türkiye is recognized for integrating natural materials and energy-saving technologies. Featuring a natural stone exterior for temperature control, a high-efficiency HVAC system, on-site solar energy, and a rainwater harvesting system, this store reflects a significant reduction in energy use and a commitment to local ecological harmony.

Tsushima, Japan: In a unique effort to blend with its natural surroundings, the Tsushima store is part of a revitalization project for Tennogawa Park. Designed with large windows to maximize natural daylight and minimize heat glare, the store actively engages in community events, including park clean-ups. It serves as a hub for educating other stores on becoming Greener Stores.

Shanghai, China: The Zhao Hua Road store in Shanghai exemplifies sustainable construction and operations innovation. Renovated with 90% recycled or reusable materials and operating with 75% recyclable operational materials, the store significantly reduces its environmental impact. Energy-efficient LED lighting, an air-cooled ice machine, and a heat-pump water heater contribute to a 50% reduction in energy usage, setting a new benchmark for sustainable design and operations in Starbucks global portfolio.

These stores exemplify Starbucks commitment to environmental sustainability and serve as community hubs where customers and partners alike can learn and contribute to a more sustainable future. As Starbucks continues to expand its Greener Stores initiative to achieve its 2025 target, it also remains committed to its promise of giving more than it takes from the earth, by reducing carbon emissions, saving water and diverting waste by 50% by 2030.