At the 2024 Clean Energy Tribal Summit in Temecula, California, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm announced that five projects in Alaska have been selected under the Energy Improvements in Rural or Remote Areas (ERA) Program. Communities with 10,000 or fewer residents nationwide are targeted by the ERA program, which seeks to enhance the energy systems’ affordability, resilience, and dependability.

Steered by The Department of Energy (DOE), this initiative is part of President Biden’s commitment to recharging communities, specifically in isolated rural regions, and is an integral part of the President’s Investing in America agenda, ensuring thriving businesses, clean energy availability, and economic opportunities.

Senator Murkowski underscored the necessity of sustainable and more affordable energy solutions in Alaska, addressing the harsh reality of elevated energy costs. The innovative schemes and enhanced funding for Alaska highlight the opportunity to harness local resources, decrease electricity expenses, generate jobs, and slash emissions. “One of my priorities when crafting the bipartisan infrastructure law was cleaner and more affordable energy for Alaska,” Senator Murkowski said.

Backing these remarks, Senator Sullivan highlights Alaska’s untapped renewable energy reserves, especially in rural areas burdened by high diesel fuel costs. Through the Infrastructure, Investment & Jobs Act, hydroelectric facilities, battery storage, transmission lines, and other infrastructures will be at the forefront of the funding to boost energy resilience and lower costs across Alaskan communities.

“For too long, rural Alaskan communities have needed to fly in heat oil and diesel to keep homes warm and lights on,” said Representative Mary Peltola. “We’re making a once-in-a-generation investment in renewable energy to ALL Alaska, and these grants show our commitment to energy that’s better for the climate and for Alaskans’ pocketbooks.” The commitment aims to alleviate the dependence on heat oil and diesel in remote Alaskan communities, signifying a historical shift towards sustainable and cost-effective energy.

As these projects progress, they are anticipated to yield tangible benefits, encompassing reduced emissions, lowered energy costs, job creation, and community empowerment. U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, expressed that it is a core belief of President Biden that each community, particularly those situated in rural and remote regions, should reap the rewards of America’s significant shift towards a clean energy epoch.