In the high-octane world of Formula 1, Pirelli is a well-known name. The tire manufacturer has recently revealed its latest innovation: tires approved by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) for their sustainable natural rubber content. All racing tires to be used in the FIA Formula One World Championship will now feature the FSC logo, certifying to the strict standards required by the FSC.

FSC Certification

Pirelli’s introduction of FSC-certified tires to the Formula 1 circuit reflects the rising dedication in the sport and greater industry to combating deforestation and human rights abuses associated with natural rubber production. The FSC’s stringent standards ensure that the natural rubber used in Pirelli’s tires is sourced responsibly, safeguarding biodiversity, local communities, and workers’ rights.

Driving Forward

Pirelli is pioneering in developing more sustainable synthetic rubber alternatives, as it works to create the next generation of high-performance tires using more eco-friendly options without compromising performance. The company is additionally exploring strategies to reduce tire waste, such as the ‘strip and fit’ initiative, which aims to significantly reduce the use of rain tires throughout the racing season. These efforts have all contributed to Pirelli earning a place on the 2023 Climate A list by the CDP for the sixth consecutive year. Pirelli is also the first tire manufacturer to achieve a three-star rating in the FIA’s Environmental Accreditation Program.